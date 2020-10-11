Navarrete Brings All The Power To Featherweight, As Villa Can Attest

Rodriguez knocked out the durable Krael, scoring a pair of knockdowns in the third round. The second knockdown kept Krael on the canvas for the 10-count. Krael had only been knocked out once before. Rodriguez has four knockout victories since July 2, all in three rounds or less.
Rodriguez said, “I feel very happy with this performance. This was my first eight-round fight, and things went way better than expected. I knew that I was facing a tough opponent who had only been stopped once, but I also knew that I had put all the hard work in the gym. My goal is to keep bringing up the flag of the Dominican Republic. That’s what I sacrifice for. I do it for my people. This was a big win, and there will be more to come.”
Middleweight: Lorenzo Simpson (9-0, 5 KOs) UD 8 Sonny Duversonne (11-1-2, 8 KOs). Scores: 79-73 and 78-73 2X. Simpson, from Baltimore, had a successful Las Vegas debut, using his southpaw boxing skills to befuddle the previously unbeaten Duversonne. Simpson suffered a flash knockdown at the end of the fifth round, courtesy of a Duversonne right hand.
Lightweight: Bryan Lua (7-0, 3 KOs) UD 6 Nelson Colon (4-4, 3 KOs). Scores 60-54 3X. Lua, from Madera Calif., won his second Bubble bout in as many months with a shutout over Puerto Rican veteran Colon.
Jr. Featherweight: Rashiem Jefferson (3-0) UD 4 Steve Garagarza (2-3-1, 1 KO). Scores: 40-36 3X. Jefferson, a slick boxer from Philadelphia, notched his third unanimous decision in as many professional fights.
Jr. Middleweight: Kahshad Elliott (1-0, 1 KO) KO 1 Akeem Jackson (1-2, 1 KO), 1:15. Elliott picked up his first pro win in short order, knocking down Jackson a pair of times with body shots.