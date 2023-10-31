Misfits Boxing Is Back, At England’s York Hall Nov. 17

Misfits Boxing is back, with a show announced for Friday, Nov. 17, at a sparkling venue.

“The spiritual home of British boxing,” the organizers have tagged York Hall, the stage for MF & DAZN: X Series, to be headlined by Brit gaming standout Jarvis, versus crossover guy BDave, a specialist in tag team and survivor tag boxing matches.

The Misfits Boxing welterweight title is the prize for the winner, according to the promoters.

In the co-main event, fitness influencer Jully Poca, from Brazil, takes on Alaena Vampira, with the Misfits Boxing Women’s Cruiserweight title up for grabs.

Gabriel Silva – the son of UFC legend “Spider” Anderson – will tussle with OJ Rosé, each had wins at X Series 009.

Heavyweight Armz Korleone, a pal of KSI, will battle Minikon, in a rematch.

More Misfits Boxing Matches

Uncle Pizza and YuddyGang TV run it back as well.

British comedian Dapper Laughs is slated to meet TikTok star/football coach Simple Simon, and Adam Brooks tackles Rhino.

Jarvis said in a release: “I’m not here to play games, I am here to takeover and become the new face of the X Series. BDave is making a terrible mistake in stepping out of his tag team comfort zone and back into one-on-one combat. It’s just me and him on November 17 and, mark my words, it will all be over very quickly. I’m ready for anyone!”

BDave said: “Jarvis is in for a rude awakening when he steps foot into the X Series ring for the first time. He might think this will be an easy night’s work, but the Misfits fans know all about me and what I bring to the table.

“This is a huge opportunity for me, and to become MFB welterweight champion, would be an honor, and so I am not prepared to let Jarvis get in the way of that.”

NYF has been covering these Misfits Boxing cards, like the one in April. And we clued you in on Dillon Danis.

Misfits Boxing Co Prez Mams Taylor Talks

Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing said in a release: “Everyone is still buzzing after the historic Prime Card in Manchester, but the X Series refuses to rest on its laurels and we’re back, on November 17, with another big-punching card.

“Jarvis is determined to make a splash on his X Series debut, and he goes straight into the headline slot in a seriously tasty fight with the brilliant BDave, in a collision for the Misfits Boxing welterweight title.

“But the undercard is overflowing with fights that could all steal the show!

“From Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira’s title clash, to the battle of the big punching Gabriel Silva and OJ Rosé, to a couple of red-hot rematches – and everything in between – this is a night not to be missed.”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-President of Misfits Boxing said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our first X Series event to the world-famous York Hall.

“The iconic East London venue has staged so many memorable fights, and nights, throughout its illustrious history as the spiritual home of British boxing, and we can’t wait to add the first Misfits Boxing chapter to the story.

“We’re coming off the back of the global smash that was the Prime Card, in front of 20,000 fans in Manchester, but the atmosphere inside this intimate venue could be equally as electric. When York Hall is packed to the rafters, there is no place like it.”