Miguel Berchelt Believes He Should and Will Be In the Pound For Pound Mix

Miguel Berchelt feels like he should be in the conversation mix for pound for pound excellence, so he’ll look to make declarative statement in the ring at the MGM Bubble tomorrow night, in Las Vegas.

The 37-1 WBC super featherweight champion (above in weigh in pic, with Oscar Valdez, taken by Mikey Williams) shared that tidbit in the Thursday fighter meeting, with ESPN on air staff. He also told Joe Tessitore that yes, coming back to training after battling COVID wasn’t easy. “The first two weeks were rough,” the boxer born in Cancun said. “I was out of breath.”

Miguel Berchelt told Tim Bradley that yes, he will stop Oscar Valdez, and Bradley pressed him on when. “Nine or ten,” he replied.



And when Valdez, repping Nogales, came to the hot seat, he was asked what he expected tomorrow. A war is entirely possible, he stated. “You gotta be smart in there, not let your emotions get the best of you,” Valdez said. “So I gotta control myself in the ring, be the better, smarter fighter.”

It’s clear that he is wanting to take the Eddy Reynoso “fight smarter not harder” advisement into his heart…but he also knows how he’s built, and that when push comes to shove, he is prone to shoving back, and getting into a fire-fight. He doesn’t want that to be a given in his Feb. 20 battle with Miguel Berchelt.