Might Joe Goossen Be Added To Team Deontay Wilder?

It’s teaser time…

Fight game OG Joe Goossen, the fabric of denim’s favorite boxing figure, has a secret. On the Gerry Cooney and Randy Gordon SiriusXM radio show Friday, Goose told the hosts that he’s hooking on with a new client.

He wouldn’t say who, he still had some Ts to cross, for their deal.

The hosts wormed it out of the Cali tutor, who by the way is pumped to see his late bro Dan get installed into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in two months. It’s a heavyweight.

Hmmm….Randy Gordon’s thinking cap almost popped off his head.

He offered a deduction. Jay Deas, the co trainer/co manager of Deontay Wilder will be in NYC, cornering heavyweight Robert Alonfonso. Randy told listeners that Deas asked him to meet sometime today.

“At his hotel or at the press room at Barclays,” said Gordon. He thinks Deas will tell him that Team Wilder has added Goossen to the mix.

Gordon is a savvy lad, a boxing lifer who is good at connecting dots. So that may well be. Me, I’m thinking outside that particular box, because I think Deas is pretty sure he has this under control, and Wilder has indicated he’s keeping Mark Breland in the mix. We can perhaps assume the heavyweight is a top tier hitter, yes?

So, I think these guys seem settled with their corners. Wilder might be set, Anthony Joshua is, Tyson Fury is. Joseph Parker is, Adam Kownacki is. What about Kubrat Pulev (below)?

He has a big gig in June, hello, he’s going to try and solve AJ, in England. I know Pulev has worked with a bunch of dudes, he seems a restless sort, after parting ways with mainstay Uli Wegner. Maybe it’s Pulev, he could use, I think, someone who could craft a game plan that would be installed with knowledge that he’ll need to be exceedingly on message with strategy and technique to beat Joshua.

Anyway, I’d recommend you watch the FOX show tonight, Goossen does analysis ringside and maybe he shares the news on air.

Chances are good he drops the nugget right before the main event. Show starts at 8 PM ET, for the record. (Set your DVR for a half hour past listed show end, to be safe.)