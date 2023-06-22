Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, Who Wins and How?

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are American business titans, both hard-charging billionaires keen to expand their net worth.

Musk is ahead of Zuckerberg in the net worth department. The rivalry, such as it is, could reach next level, with Musk offering to engage in a ‘cage match' with the Facebook/Meta mogul.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” Musk Tweeted Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Twitter owner responded to a mention of Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu experience.

“Send me location,” the 38 year old Zuckerberg said in his Instagram story Wednesday.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, Let's Get It On!

“Vegas Octagon” Musk responded, which seems to imply that he'd like UFC to promote/host the fantasy clash: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”



Zuckerberg has taken up jiu-jitsu, so one would think he'd have the edge in this deal.

Is Musk biting off more than he can chew? Critics say he's done that with his purchase of Twitter. He took aim at the Facebook helmer when he Tweeted, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”

This isn't simply posturing, there is market share at stake. Zuckerberg' Meta is working on a project which sounds like it would be a competitor to Twitter.

Musk is No. 1 in net worth, with Zuckerberg slotted at No. 10, worldwide.

Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and moved to Canada at age 18.

He's said on the Full Send Podcast, when asked whether he had been in fights, the answer is yes.

“I’ve been in real hard-core street fights,” Musk said.

“I got beaten up real badly in a few of them, actually. I grew up in South Africa. It’s a very violent place.”

My Three Cents: Book it! I will pay. My expectations would not be too high, even though Musk says he had street fights growing up.