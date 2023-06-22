Worldwide

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, Who Wins and How?

Trainer Bob Santos Thinks Very Best J Roc Doesn't Beat Carlos Adames

Louis vs Schmeling 2: Hall of Fame Writer Remembers 85 Years Ago Today

We MIGHT Be Witnessing Positive Shift in Boxing

Edgar Berlanga Next Leg of Career Arc Intriguing As Hell

Caleb Truax and Jerwin Ancajas Fighting Saturday, On Showtime Stream

Jared Anderson To Face Charles Martin Next

NYF Archival: Prof. Carlo Rotella, Keen Observer Of Boxing

What the Hell Does Undisputed Mean Again?

Passing Of The Torch

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are American business titans, both hard-charging billionaires keen to expand their net worth.

Musk is ahead of Zuckerberg in the net worth department. The rivalry, such as it is, could reach next level, with Musk offering to engage in a ‘cage match' with the Facebook/Meta mogul.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” Musk Tweeted Tuesday.

Elon Musk seemed to agree to fight Mark Zuckerberg

Musk versus Zuckerberg, who wins and how?

The 51-year-old Twitter owner responded to a mention of Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu experience.

“Send me location,” the 38 year old Zuckerberg said in his Instagram story Wednesday.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, Let's Get It On!

“Vegas Octagon” Musk responded, which seems to imply that he'd like UFC to promote/host the fantasy clash: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”


Zuckerberg has taken up jiu-jitsu, so one would think he'd have the edge in this deal.

Is Musk biting off more than he can chew? Critics say he's done that with his purchase of Twitter. He took aim at the Facebook helmer when he Tweeted, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”

This isn't simply posturing, there is market share at stake. Zuckerberg' Meta is working on a project which sounds like it would be a competitor to Twitter.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world

Musk is No. 1 in net worth, with Zuckerberg slotted at No. 10, worldwide.

Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and moved to Canada at age 18.

He's said on the Full Send Podcast, when asked whether he had been in fights, the answer is yes.

If you are a person who Elon Musk has kayoed, please reach out to NYFIGHTS and tell us about it!

“I’ve been in real hard-core street fights,” Musk said.

“I got beaten up real badly in a few of them, actually. I grew up in South Africa. It’s a very violent place.”

My Three Cents: Book it! I will pay. My expectations would not be too high, even though Musk says he had street fights growing up.

 

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

