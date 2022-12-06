Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Live Stream, Start Time & Fight Card

Manny Pacquiao will be facing martial artist DK You live on PPV.com.

The year 2022 will not end without having at least one more exhibition from a former great. Forty-three-year-old Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2) will join the exhibition circle as he faces martial artist DK Yoo. The fight is being billed as a charity event and will be taking place at the Seoul Arena in South Korea.

This is Pacquiao’s first attempt at these exhibition type of fights since losing his WBA welterweight title to Yordenis Ugas (27-5) back in August 2021. What should we expect from the former pound-for-pound champ? Who knows, but anytime Pacquiao’s in the ring, best believe that the world will be tuned in.

WHEN IS PACQUIAO VS. YOO? DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, December 10

Saturday, December 10 Card start time: 10.00 p.m. ET / 7.00 p.m. PT

10.00 p.m. ET / 7.00 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

One week out from @MannyPacquiao vs. @dkyoowcs!! How will Pac-Man look in his return to the ring?#PacquiaoYoo

🗓 | Dec. 10th on https://t.co/op5b8eSOjx

⏰ | 10p ET / 7p PT pic.twitter.com/Eh05JauPjf — PPV.COM (@ppv_com) December 3, 2022

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS PACQUIAO VS. YOO?

U.S: Fite TV & PPV.com($29.99)

