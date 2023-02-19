Connect with us

Luis Nery Stops Azat Hovhannisyan In 11th Rd Of FOY Candidate

1 hour ago

Luis Nery Stops Azat Hovhannisyan In 11th Rd Of FOY Candidate

“What a fight, I am humbled watching this, I’m humbled,” said analyst Sergio Mora, the ex fighter, as 122 pounders Azat Hovhannisyan and Luis Nery went back and forth Saturday night in Pomona, California at the Fox Theater and on DAZN. The battle finished in round 11, when Nery flurried and a spent Hovhannisyan could’t respond. That TKO call from Ray Corona wasn’t disputed by the loser, who had the momentum into the championship rounds.

The official end came at 1:51 of the 11th. Mora said this one should win fight of the year.

The Mexican lefty Luis Nery, age 28, rosę to 34-1 on the night. Azat aka Crazy A, age 34, dropped to 21-4. After, Nery said it was a war he was happy to provide for the fans. Bring on Stephen Fulton, or Naoya Inoue, the victor stated to Beto Duran. The stats: Nery went 195-596  to 210-688 for the man from Armenia.

Luis Nery beat Azar Hovhannisyan on Feb 18, 2023 in California and on DAZN

Luis Nery looked to be fading late…and then reared up and showed his mettle.

The doc looked at Azat before the tenth began, making sure the various slices weren’t so grave as to call for a stop. Nope, the war went on. They were center ring, blasting on each other as the round played put. “Is Luis Nery starting to break down,” asked blow by blow man Corey Erdman with 1:40 left. Then Azar hit the deck, and was up with 33 seconds remaining in the tenth.

Nery flurried, and stopped punching only because the bell rang. Ref Ray Corona was looking really hard and the bell probably saved Azat.

Julian Chu the trainer told Azar to grab next time if he got buzzed that bad. “We need these rounds, with the knockdown,” Chu said. Replay showed a pile up and a left hand sent Azar to the floor.

In round 11, Nery's energy stayed strong, he backed Azat up, but then Azat got some fuel bubbling up and started pushing Nery back. Luis Nery kept pushing, though, and took back the fight. Azat didn’t go down, but he wasn’t answering and the ref pulled the plug, getting in between the duo who were slugging center ring.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

