When Is The Next MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Show?

Producers of the MF & DAZN: X SERIES 008 event, to unfold in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 22 promise a four-man “Survivor Tag Match” as the main event.

The group bills itself as “the biggest crossover boxing movement on the planet.” MF & DAZN: X Series 008 is to be staged at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Participants on the Misfits show include: Nicholai Perrett aka NichLmao, a comedy vlogger and skit creator popular on the circuit Instagram, YouTube etc.

Others taking part include Swarmz, or Brandon Scott before his fame grew on social networks. The London native has a 1-2 record in crossover boxing.

Bdave and Ryan Johnston compete in the survivor tag format, “where it is every man for himself over the course of four barnstorming rounds,” according to a release.

In the co-main event, ‘Pretty Boy’ Anthony Taylor–pictured below– who tasted victory over Salt Papi at 007, fights Paul Bamba.

Alan Belcher and Hasim Rahman Jr are booked to fight in a heavyweight bout .

Deen The Great and Ree Mo aka Lil Cracra team up to fight OJ Rosé and Kimbo Slice Junior, in a Misfits tag team action fight.

Corn and Unbaer have a sequel to their 007 tango. Plus; YouTube personality Brandon Herreira meets Ac7ionMann at cruiserweight, Alex Stein faces Mo Deen and “Shady” Jack Grady is to face off with Magic Crasher.

Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said in a release: “We constantly want to push the boundaries and bring fresh and exciting ideas into the crossover boxing space – and I’m sure you’ll agree we have delivered in a big way with 008. We were already thrilled to be taking Misfits to Nashville, but to do so with an event as special as this means even more. Roll on July 22!”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said: “Misfits Boxing has done it again! We’ve had KSI facing two opponents on the same night, mystery opponents, tag team boxing and now, a four-man survivor match-up. Nashville, I hope you are ready because 008 is going to go down in the history books.”