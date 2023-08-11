Joshua vs Helenius Predictions, Weights

Joshua vs Helenius predictions are here, as the scrap is one day away. Both main eventers looked solid physically, with Anthony Joshua scaling in at 250 on the dot, while underdog/late sub Robert Helenius hit 249.4 Friday, ahead of the Saturday event at 02 in London, England.

You could hear AJ ask the Viking warrior if he had a problem as they posed post weighing in, and the late-comer to the promotion indicated no, he had no pressing issue. AJ's eyes stared daggers as he queried Helenius.

“Either we're gonna fight now, or fight tomorrow, either way, we're gonna fight,” said Joshua.

He wasn't instigating, though, I don't think, because he said, “Let's stay calm, let's stay cool,” and Helenius nodded.

Helenius was asked after about the yapping. He said it was nothing of consequence. “I am here to upset,” he declared, as the emcee reminded people about late sub Andy Ruiz and AJ.

Joshua after the stare down said that the goal is a win over Helenius, and then another crack at a crown. “No complaining, these are the best days my life,” he stated, when asked if this switch was hard.

He did some good promotion this week with some words on doping in the sport.

NYFIGHTS will provide live updates, so check in with us Saturday.

Fire Us Your Joshua vs Helenius Predictions On X

Derek Chisora (age 39; 33-13) but of course gave the assembled something to grin about, as he joshed with Gerald Washington, his in ring foe Saturday, on a Matchroom card which will screen on DAZN.

Chisora is coming off a loss, to Tyson Fury, while the 20-5-1 Washington (age 41) has lost two straight.

Hearn said after the stare down that he very much liked the energy from AJ, he said he never heard that sort of talk from the big lad during a stare down. “It was spicy, it was good,” he said.

The plan for Team AJ is beating Helenius, then a Deontay Wilder fight in January 2024, and a Tyson Fury fight next year. “That's his mindset, he's here to destroy Saturday night!”

Joshua Vs Helenius PREDICTIONS

GAYLE FALKENTHAL: Gripe about this matchup all you like, but it's better than the alternative after Dillian Whyte did what Dillian Whyte does.

Robert Helenius is a creditable opponent, a proud Finnish Viking who can look Anthony Joshua in the eye.

Helenius is taking the fight after winning a third-round TKO just one week ago – in a castle no less. This gives us a bit of intrigue and makes the fight worth a watch.

Helenius will certainly last longer in the ring than he did against Deontay Wilder. He'll give Joshua good solid work. How much work is the question.

Joshua would build much more interest in a fight against Wilder if he's able to stop Helenius.

If he does it will be due to accumulation of damage and not a single punch.

But I don't think he will. He'll win a comfortable decision, and the questions about Joshua's future in boxing will continue to swirl.

DAVID PHILLIPS: There’s what should happen and what will likely happen.

Joshua should own Helenius, who is a big body, but well past a modest prime.

Joshua should have him out in the third, but you never know what Joshua you are going to get, and an uninspiring UD for the Brit is far from out of the realm of possibility.

I’m going to partially split the difference and say Joshua by TKO in the eighth. I’m also going to say we’d all probably rather that we were watching something else.