Connect with us

Worldwide

Pedraza and Commey Make Weight For August 27 ESPN Show

USA Worldwide

Oscar De La Hoya's Love For Boxing vs. Modern-Day Inactivity

USA Worldwide

Cris Cyborg: Change of Stance

Worldwide

Just How Great Is Oleksandr Usyk?

News Worldwide

Boxing Positivity: Andy Ruiz Jr. Returns To The Ring

Announcements UK

KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Pineda: Live Stream, Fight Card, Start Time

Worldwide

Head-to-Head: Trinidad vs. Cotto - Who Wins & How?

USA Worldwide

Where Are They Now? NVBHOF Inductee Michael 'Second To' Nunn

UK Worldwide

Usyk vs. Joshua 2: The Difference Between Good & Great

UK Worldwide

Anthony Joshua's Post Fight Actions: Mental Health or Destroyed Ego?

Worldwide

Pedraza and Commey Make Weight For August 27 ESPN Show

Published

2 hours ago

on

Pedraza and Commey Make Weight For August 27 ESPN Show

Vets Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza face off Saturday night in a 140 pound clash, with considerable stakes on the line. The winner is on the doorstep of a significant opportunity and the loser has to drop back in the queue.

The Puerto Rican pugilist and the hitter from NYC, by way of Ghana, hit their marks at the weigh in, so we are a step closer to seeing how this “relevance eliminator” plays out.

Top Rank has Rob Brant headlining a show on ESPN Feb. 15.

Top Rank is giving young gun heavyweight Jared Anderson a chance to shine

Below are principals taking part in the Top Rank production, and what they weighed Friday:

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading