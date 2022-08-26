Pedraza and Commey Make Weight For August 27 ESPN Show

Vets Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza face off Saturday night in a 140 pound clash, with considerable stakes on the line. The winner is on the doorstep of a significant opportunity and the loser has to drop back in the queue.

The Puerto Rican pugilist and the hitter from NYC, by way of Ghana, hit their marks at the weigh in, so we are a step closer to seeing how this “relevance eliminator” plays out.

Below are principals taking part in the Top Rank production, and what they weighed Friday: