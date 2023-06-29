When Is Next Jared Anderson Fight? Saturday, in Toledo, Ohio

Jared Anderson, born and raised in Toledo, will fight former world champion “Prince” Charles Martin on Saturday evening at the Huntington Center in his home state and town.

You can watch the Top Rank production on ESPN.

Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) steps in for Russian Zhan Kossobutskiy, as a visa issue demanded a foe change. Martin is on paper maybe Anderson's sternest test. He held the IBF heavyweight crown in 2016, dropped it to Anthony Joshua, and has stuck with the racket to try and once again reach a mountain top.

It will be a hard order, because Anderson is skilled, fresh, and ascendent. In his last outing, he handled unbeaten George Arias.

Martin will seek to prove the older dogs still got real bite.

He is coming in off a win (KO4), on 9-4-22 over fellow vet Devin Vargas, rebounding after being stopped by Luis Ortiz (TKO6 loss, 1-1-2022).

Jared Anderson Signs A Bun

Anderson has been making the rounds to hype up the event, locally.

Perhaps you were curious about the lede photo. Wait, is he signing a hot dog bun? Indeed he is.

Anderson aka The Real Big Baby, visited Tony Packo's, a Toledo presence since 1932. Anderson's signed bun joins those marked up by A listers galore.

Jared Anderson Follows In Footsteps of Burt Reynolds

The practice started up in 1972, Burt Reynolds was in Toledo starring in a production of “The Rainmaker,” a play set in the Depression era American West. He stopped in Packo’s, for one of their signature dogs, Hungarian sausage, cut in half, with spicy chili sauce served on rye.

Reynolds got asked for his autograph and as a goof, picked up a hot dog bun and signed it. The tradition of “bun signing” began. (Note: They now use foam replicas, to prevent deterioration of the collectible.)

Jared Anderson also visited The Believe Center, a Toledo-based nonprofit organization which serves as to promote youth in sport, and offer support to youngsters navigating a challenging world.

He affably signed items for the kids and discussed his path from being a regular kid in Toledo to the near-top of the heavyweight division.

Anderson-Martin, plus a heavyweight co-feature between Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akpejiori will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the promotion by Top Rank, in association with Warriors Boxing.

Here are quotes from Jared Anderson after his hometown tour:

“I enjoy giving back to my community and talking with the kids. I come from the same place they do, and I want to show them what can be achieved with hard work.”

“I came home because I wanted to bring a great event to my city. I've wanted to fight here ever since I turned pro, and the time is now. The atmosphere will be crazy, and I'm going to put on a show.”

“It's about getting the victory and moving on to the next one.”

Jared Anderson Fights Saturday, July 1

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, 10 rounds, Heavyweights

Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira, 6 rounds, Lightweights

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, Heavyweights

ESPN+ (6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT)

Tiger Johnson vs. Jonathan Montrel, 8 rounds, Junior Welterweights

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Mirady Zola, 6 rounds, Light Heavyweights

DeAndre Ware vs. Decarlo Perez, 6 rounds, Super Middleweights

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, Junior Middleweights

Tyler McCreary vs. Deivi Julio, 6 rounds, Junior Lightweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Nicklaus Flaz, 8 rounds, Junior Middleweights