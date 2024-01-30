Jake Paul Next Fight Foe Is Announced

Jake Paul next fight foe has been announced. Media master Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) will face boxer Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Paul vs. Bourland, an 8-round cruiserweight fight, will be supported by Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) vs. Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs).

Serrano vs. Meinke, featuring Paul vs. Bourland, will be offered as part of the DAZN subscription package, no PPV fee.

NOTE: Jake Paul says he will donate his full fight purse to his nonprofit, Boxing Bullies, to renovate youth boxing gyms across Puerto Rico.

Last time out, Paul faced a boxer as well. On Friday, December 15, in which he scores a first round knockout of three-time Golden Glove winner Andre August.

Paul also announced a partnership with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, yes, it’s clear he is all-in on boxing, and is settling into longer term plays.

From a release: “Paul vs. August also broke the record for highest average ticket price, matching the average ticket price of Paul’s latest fight vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Said Paul: “I’ve always said my goal is to become a world champion. I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do.”

“It’s a new year, it’s an even better me, and I’m facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano.

“I’m fighting for experience, not for the money, and to show my love for this beautiful island I’ll be donating my entire fight purse from this event to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.”

Now who is Ryan “Rhino” Bourland? He was born June 17, 1988, and holds a 17-2-0 (6 KO) mark.

The Vallejo, California was a Golden Gloves Champion and fought in the National Junior Olympics.

Bourland comes to the ring vs. Paul off a three-fight win streak, including his latest bout against Santario Martin. Martin had previously went the distance with Paul’s last opponent, Andre August.

“Jake Paul steps into the ring with his social media clout, but let's not mistake followers for experience or skill,” said Ryan Bourland.

“While he's been busy chasing likes, I've been honing my craft for years, stepping into the ring and beating real boxers. On Saturday, March 2 I will shock the world and put an end to Jake Paul's boxing career.”

“Jake Paul has broken record after record and in this fight, he’s once again showing what a tremendous person he is as well,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP.

“Not only is Jake taking on yet another more experienced professional boxer in Ryan Bourland, but he’s also supporting Amanda Serrano as she headlines this historic event at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico, demonstrating his and MVP’s commitment to equality in the sport.

”I applaud Jake’s continued commitment to giving back to the youth after he announced he is donating his entire purse from this fight to Boxing Bullies so the organization can continue their mission of renovating boxing gyms to give boys and girls a positive environment to learn. The world continues to watch Jake, and he continues to deliver.

“Thank you to DAZN for working with us to make this event available to fans around the world and to Celsius for their continued support and partnership. Serrano vs. Meinke featuring Paul vs. Bourland is going to be historic and we can’t wait to bring this amazing card to Puerto Rico.”

From a release: Also featured on the Serrano vs. Meinke and Paul vs. Bourland card on Saturday, March 2 will be Javon “Wanna” Walton, who will make his highly-anticipated global debut as MVP’s latest signee.

Plus, WBO junior flyweight world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) vs. fellow Puerto Rican talent Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs), and finally in a battle of Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, the young, super flyweight sensation Kystal Roado (2-0, 1 KO), is set to face 5-0 Gloria Munguilla in the toughest test yet of her career.

Rosado’s fight will be 4 x 3:00, following Amanda’s lead of fighting 3 minute rounds.

The event marks Amanda Serrano’s first fight in Puerto Rico since becoming undisputed champion, with a sellout crowd expected to honor her as Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed world boxing champion, male or female.

Serrano will fight for the second time at 12×3, the men’s championship standard, in defense of her unified IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight world titles.

In a true commitment to change for women’s boxing, Serrano recently vacated her WBC title, as the sanctioning body does not support women’s choice for 12×3.

Serrano vs. Meinke is MVP’s latest women’s championship fight as the company works to establish equity across the sport.

The bout follows Amanda Serrano’s first-ever 12×3 unified championship fight in October and the Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green vs. Franchón Crews-Dezurn WBC super middleweight and WBA Interim world title bout in December.