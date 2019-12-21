“Jackpot Junior” Strikes Again; Chavez Jr Quits After Five Rounds Versus Jacobs, Fans Freak

Julio Cesar Chavez brings drama with him where-ever he goes, when it pertains to the fight game. Scale fails, PED testing snafus, court dates and all sorts of other TMZ worthy behavior. When you hire Junior, you are rolling the dice, and hoping that fate will bring mild Junior.

This time, Eddie Hearn got himself more than mild.

The son of the legend missed weight not by a small margin Thursday and then compounded the indignity, in the eyes of many fans who purchased tickets to see him fight Danny Jacobs in Phoenix on Friday evening, by quitting before the start of round six.

No mas, said “Jackpot Junior,” and then a portion of the 10,000 or so assembled grumbled, then booed, then threw shit after watching five rounds.

Blow by blow man Brian Kenny got hit with an object but he wasn’t hurt. We wondered, he wondered, partner Sergio Mora wondered, was Junior hurt, or was he dreaming of bong hits and a burrito bowl?

The broadcast crew thought they heard Chavez, age 34 in February, complain about a hurt hand. Trainer Freddie Roach indicated as he was leaving the ring, keeping two eyes out for incoming vessels of displeasure, that Junior had trouble breathing, because his nose was hurt.

Jacobs tried to revel in the win, his first outing ay 168, after he out-grew 160, but thoughts (and prayers, that Junior will retire?) were on Chavez Jr.

The loser spoke to Chris Mannix, the DAZN analyst, and told the color man/interviewr that he had trouble breathing, after having his nose broken, from a head butt by Jacobs. Two, there were two head butts from Jacobs, he insisted.

In Spanish, Junior said that he did indeed contemplate soldiering on, but “I was swallowing a lot of blood. He had elbowed me and headbutted me,” he explained. “He didn’t beat me by fighting,” and, Junior whined, the ref didn’t do anything about it.

And the fans let you know they weren’t pleased, Junior, thoughts on that? “I would first of all like to apologize to the fans, I would love to have a rematch,” he said, slamming Jacobs for fighting a “dirty fight.”

I guess we’ll have to re-watch, it didn’t look to us like Jacobs was going Golota to us.

One last note: You will not hear me calling for Chavez to retire. Everyone clutching the pearls should admit that at least Junior isn’t boring. Placing Junior on the dunking booth chair, then taking piñata whacks at him, is easy and fun…and we humans often get off on this sort of moral hi-grounding on such a scoundrel. As if boxing is this sea of tranquility or decorum, and this guy, only this guy, is bringing it down.

Please….lots of clowns bring it down, Junior just happens to make himself an easy target.

Now gimme another softball, I gotta hit the bullseye and dump “Jackpot Junior” in the drink.

Here is the release sent out by DAZN, touching on the main event, and undercard action:

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2019 – DAZN completed an incredible year of boxing in front of an electric crowd of 10,697 on Friday night at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, where Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) earned a stoppage victory over Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (51-4-1, 33 KOs). The referee called an end to the contest after Chavez Jr. complained of problems breathing after the fifth round. Chavez, Jr. failed to meet the 168-pound weight limit at Thursday’s weigh-in resulting in tonight’s matchup being contested at 173 pounds.

In a thrilling co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) claimed the WBC World Flyweight Title after a stoppage victory in an explosive battle against Cristofer Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) that saw an ample amount of punches thrown in a 12-round bout. Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs) had an impressive debut at welterweight with a first-round TKO of Uriel Perez (19-5, 17 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round fight. Hooker rebounded following a knockout defeat to Jose Ramirez for the super lightweight title – a belt Hooker is adamant about bringing back to his hometown of Dallas.

Earlier in the evening, Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KOs) again showed his power with a stoppage over Rakim Johnson (6-9-1, 5 KOs) who hit the canvas four times, Liam Smith (29-2-1, 16 KOs) earned a victory with a polished performance over Roberto Garcia (42-5, 25 KOs) in a ten-round bout, and Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) remained undefeated after going the distance in a tough battle with Winston Campos (31-7-6, 19 KOs).

Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs

“To me it wasn’t my debut at super middleweight. This is so disrespectful, this was at cruiserweight. His jab was so heavy, physically he was a bigger man. I tried my best to be elusive and box, he was a heavy man. I tried to counter his punches. They’re stealing my victory, man.

“It took me two or three rounds honestly. I don’t know what he had left. I don’t know if he had something up his sleeves, but I just wanted to be acclimated. I made sure I could take punches, see if he wanted to brawl. But for now I’m comfortable with the victory, and now I can’t enjoy the victory, but I did my part.

“This wasn’t necessarily at super middleweight. He fought a cruiserweight. I want to move forward and prove I’m the best. It’s a matter of getting acclimated and moving forward in the right direction.

“I want to fight the biggest in the division. I want Jermall Charlo and GGG again. There’s Billy Joe Saunders and a lot of other champions.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“It was a very good fight. I was getting close but got headbutted above the left eye. Then I had problems because of all the blood. I came over to the corner and couldn’t breathe. He elbowed me, and headbutted me. Very tough fight, I felt I couldn’t go cause I couldn’t breathe properly. The ref wasn’t calling anything.

“I apologize to the fans. I’d love to have a rematch. I got headbutted, he fought a dirty fight, and didn’t even take a point away. He would have been able to continue doing the dirty work.”

Julio Cesar Martinez

On performance: “Very happy, very strong preparation. An apology, we came with everything with Saúl in camp, and things went our way. We knew Rosales would be a tough fighter, he lasted 7 or 8 rounds, but the tricks came our way and we came out and won the fight. Not at all, those are punches that come. We’re happy Eddie gave us another opportunity and we were able to come through.”

On next move in his career: “We want to follow in Saúl’s footsteps. We will go for all the titles and belts, wherever and whenever. Thank you to all the people in Mexico!”

Maurice Hooker

On his performance: “I felt good, I want my belt back. I’ll do whatever I can to get my belt back. Josh Taylor, whoever it is, I want my belt back at 140.The weight didn’t matter to me. I got a new team, we trained hard, and I’m ready. Tonight I couldn’t show you too much, but next fight I will. I got in my rhythm and hit my shots.

“I know when I hit him with the body shot I hurt him. When he backed up on the ropes I attacked him. I have the best jab at 140. No one can beat me when I’m conditioned. I just want my belt back. Where I’m from I can’t go out like that. I want my belt back.”

12-Round Light Heavyweight Bout @ 173 lbs.

Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (51-4-1, 33 KOs) by TKO at the end of Round 5

12-Round WBC World Flyweight Title Bout @ 112 lbs.

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales

Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) defeats Cristofer Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) by TKO at 1:19 of Round 9

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 144 lbs.

Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez

Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs) defeats Uriel Perez (19-5, 17 KOs) by TKO at 2:52 of Round 1

6-Round Welterweight Bout @ 148 lbs.

Reshat Mati vs. Rakim Johnson

Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Rakim Johnson (6-9-1, 5 KOs) by TKO at 2:05 of Round 1

10-Round Middleweight Bout @ 160 lbs.

Liam Smith vs. Roberto Garcia

Liam Smith (29-2-1, 16 KOs) defeats Roberto Garcia (42-5, 25 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-91 X2, 98-92)

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 151 lbs.

Josh Kelly vs. Winston Campos

Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) defeats Winston Campos (31-7-6, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-90 X2, 98-91)

