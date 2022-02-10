Irish Nat’l Champ Tommy Hyde Going Pro April 2

CORK, Ireland (February 10, 2022) – Three-time Ireland National Champion Tommy Hyde will turn professional April 2nd at home in Ballyvolane, Cork, on a show at The Big Top, Glen GGA Grounds. The event will be promoted by his father, renowned international boxing manager Gary Hyde.

The 22-year-old Hyde, who participated in more than 100 amateur matches, reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious World Junior Championships in 2015. He was a 9-time National finalist, captured top honors at the 2019 Harringey Box Cup, and was a 3-time Celtic Bux Cup gold medalist.

“Since I started boxing at the age of seven,” the heavy-handed light heavyweight said, “it’s been my dream to box as a professional in Cork, Ireland. I grew up going to world championship shows all over the world and I’ve always wanted to fight at that level. On April 2nd, I will take the first step in getting there. I’ve had more than 100 amateur fights and feel it’s time to make the move to the pros and fulfill my lifelong dream.”

Hyde is training in Springfield, Massachusetts, under Hector Bermudez, who has trained world champions TJ Doheny, Jonathan Guzman, Carlos Gongora, Vince Phillips, Ryad Merhy and Javier Fortuna.

“I am absolutely thrilled to promote a show in which my son Tommy will make his pro debut,” proud father Gary added. “I’ve travelled the world to sign amateur fighters from so many different countries and this kid was in the bedroom next door.”

ABOUT NOWHERETOHYDE: Founded in 2007 by Gary Hyde in Cork, Ireland, NoWhere2Hyde offers full services for professional boxers around the world.

Hyde has managed numerous world-class boxers during his career including world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux, Youri Kalenga, Nassam N’Dam and Simpiwe Vetyeaka.

He presently manages world-rated European Super Featherweight Champion Samir Ziani (21-3-1, 7 KOs) and Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (4-0, 2 KOs).