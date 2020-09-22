Irish Heavyweight Niall Kennedy Pumped To Meet Croatian Prospect Alen Babic

Irish heavyweight Niall Kennedy of Gorey, County Wexford, Ireland works as a police officer (aka garda) for the national service, and fights on the side.

Kennedy landed an opportunity to make a bit of a splash, as he’s slated to meet Alen Babic on the Joshua Buatsi vs. Marko Calic undercard Sunday, October 4, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Kennedy (13-1-1, 8 KOs) tasted the first defeat of his career to Devin Vargas at the MGM Springfield in Massachusetts last year, with the referee stopping the fight in the fifth round.

I messaged with the Gorey man and asked him how he’s feeling, and looking at this scrap:

“I’m mentally a 10, this fight has happened at a perfect time for me,” Kennedy said. “I’ve trained very hard and will be extremely fit. Yes, I will be underdog but there is loads of bite in this dog, my friend. I can’t wait. I believe I’ve answered questions he hasn’t seen before and experience will be key. It’s exciting, I can’t wait for it!”

Click here, for a story on how Kennedy and family were handling the first wave of COVID.

Babic shared his mindset on his Instagram:

“‘Savage’ is an old school pugilist who will stop at nothing to give the crowd what they want,” he said. “Most of you are better than him in most, if not all of the areas. Second to last in school, slept in fucked up places, has virtually no possessions. He would be just another thug if not for the love to the most difficult sport in the world. I gave up every friend, girl, anyone who was in my way. You think friends and girls, wives, families are your strength. I will show you that in the ring, there is nothing more powerful than a lone wolf, a merciless savage. My eyes fixed on the prize. My mind strong and without weakness. We continue the journey very soon. My army!? Go and call them out for me, choose my fights and make them enter the ring, together we are invincible!”