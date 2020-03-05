How to Bet on Boxing in 2020

Sports betting is one of the most popular recreational activities and has become synonymous with big sporting events. There’s no sport that has a synergy with betting quite like boxing. Perhaps it’s the gladiatorial spectacle of a big fight that makes people inherently want to predict a winner. However, what is the best way to bet on boxing?

In this article, we will cover the basics for newcomers who want to bet on boxing, but first, let’s talk about safe betting and not wagering beyond financial means.

As with all gambling, it is important that when betting on boxing you stick to your financial means. Know your limitations, create a budget, and stick to it. If you do that, you can really make the most of the following tips for betting on boxing.

How Does Boxing Betting Work?

Like other sports, a betting site will assess the likelihood of various results from a contest and create odds based on that assessment. However, boxing betting is different from many other sports because there are defined limits to what you can bet on. Sportsbooks will offer far fewer betting markets on boxing than they would football or basketball.

Here are some of the most common boxing betting markets:

Outright winner – You place a wager on who you think will win.

– You place a wager on who you think will win. Method of victory – A bet is placed based on how you think a fight will be won (KO, DQ, TKO, etc.)

– A bet is placed based on how you think a fight will be won (KO, DQ, TKO, etc.) Total rounds – How many rounds you think the fight will last.

– How many rounds you think the fight will last. Group rounds – One of the ways to get good odds is by wagering on a fighter to win a group of specific rounds (for example, rounds 4-6).

– One of the ways to get good odds is by wagering on a fighter to win a group of specific rounds (for example, rounds 4-6). Individual rounds – Bets placed on which fighter will win each individual round.

Boxing Betting Strategy

Anyone who tells you betting systems work is not telling the truth. There is no sure-fire way to success, especially in the unpredictable world of sports. This is intensified in the ring, where an underdog can upset the favorite with a flash of a fist. That said, you absolutely should have a boxing betting strategy that is built off data that may help you better predict the outcome of your bet.

Here are some factors you should consider:

Recent Form

Form is important across all sports and can help to define how likely an upset is. In boxing, if a fighter has won 30 fights without defeat and his opponent has several losses, it would be a solid bet to think the undefeated fighter would win. Of course, that does not always happen in boxing, but it is a good starting point.

If you want to win more, you could wager on the underdog (the fighter with the losses in this example). Whether you do this should depend on the underdog’s recent form. Has he won his last two fights impressively and seems on an upward trend? Is he a knockout specialist who could land that one winning punch? Evaluate these factors to help you better predict an outcome and place a wager.

More Nuanced Research

Perhaps you don’t want to bet on the fight outcome but are wagering in another market. If you are doing this, you may need to look at the two fighters more closely. For example, if you’re betting on a fighter winning group rounds, you should look at how he performs during a 12-round fight. Does he start strong and tire in the middle rounds? If yes, it would be better to bet on the fighter winning the early rounds and not the middle group.

Where to Bet on Boxing

As mentioned, online sportsbooks have made betting on boxing (and other sports) simple. All you need to do is open your PC or smartphone and log in to the betting site to see odds and place wagers. Of course, not all things are created equal so there are some details you need to consider when choosing a boxing betting service.

Is the sportsbook reputable – Needless to say, you want to bet in safety and without being scammed. Unfortunately, there are nefarious sportsbooks online… after all, it is the internet. However, you can find reputable betting sites by Googling for reviews. As a general rule of thumb, the major sportsbook providers are safe to use.

Are multiple markets available – Boxing markets are far more limited than betting on other sports. Many sportsbooks will only offer a select few markets, while others may provide a few more. If you want to bet on more markets, find the sportsbook that best suits you. Similarly, you should choose a venue that has the best odds, maximizing your chances of return.