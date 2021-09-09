Here’s What You Do If You Want To Listen To Donald Trump and Trump Jr Fight Commentary

On Saturday, September 11, there’s a PPV event topped by an Evander Holyfield vs.Vitor Belfort match taking place in Florida, and producers are offering “alternative commentary” by former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr.

The Trump addition was a late add to the “party,” which took on a different flavor when original headliner Oscar De La Hoya tested COVID positive last week. The 58 year old Evander Holyfield subbed in. Of course, he is well past his prime, so producer Triller looked to beef up the show, so as not to lose the bulk of PPV buys. They decided that Trump was the man to do it. The Trump father and son will weigh in during the four fights on the PPV; if you order the bouts, you can access the secondary audio function (SAP) on your cable box or TV set, and that will have the “Trump feed” on it. There is no extra charge.

I’m assuming that Trump won’t be asked about the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation of the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, pertaining to tax fraud. Trump will not probably have much to say about the subpoenas likely to be aimed at people with knowledge of how Trump may have influenced/directed the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as a House committee works to clarify how that riot came to be. And will shoes drop in regard to Trump working to make the Joseph Biden win null by yelling that the race was rigged, as he sought to enlist people to help him overturn the election?

Maybe, but the 75 year old Queens, NY native won’t likely delve into those matters.

The suggested retail price for the four-fight PPV event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada).