Will You Watch Power Slap, Slap Fighting League From Dana White?

UFC honcho Dana White threatened for years to dip his toes into pro boxing, and teased the prospect heavily a couple years ago. The teasing went on so long, he started to get ridiculed a bit for kicking that can down the road. Until, finally, the the bald bandleader of MMA announced that he'd decided to NOT enter the fray of pro pugilism, because, apparently, the game is so messed up he didn't want the bother. But slap fighting is another matter…Enter “Power Slap.”

The 53 year old businessman is starting up a slap fighting “league,” and an eight episode series will run on TBS, in “early 2023,” according to a press release.

So, will you give it a shot? Slap fighting came on radars of some of us when there was a slap fighting element added to the April 2021 Triller PPV, to go along with weed huffing and globally relevant musicians.

Me, I had no idea this was a thing. Here is a link to an entity which has been trying to build the sports' profile. Looks like planner Dana White thinks the “sport” could have legs. Here is the whole release:

Las Vegas / New York – UFC President Dana White today announced the launch of Power Slap, a sanctioned and regulated combat sport focused on competitive open-handed striking. Formed by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor, and produced by Pilgrim Media Group, Power Slap will feature competitors from across the globe competing on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve.

The sport will launch with an eight episode series that will air on TBS in early 2023 where athletes will compete to earn a spot in the cast house, the first Power Slap rankings, in future Power Slap matches and world recognition.

“I’m very excited for the launch of Power Slap,” said Dana White. “I’ve been working on this since 2017. I saw some footage of slap fighting on social media and I was instantly hooked. From the first day I saw it, I felt like this could be big. I knew what needed to be done to make it a real sport just like we did with MMA. We got it sactioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) with defined rules, rankings and weight classes. Power Slap is built for the modern sports fan.”

About Power Slap

