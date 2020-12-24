Connect with us

Gotta Get Gleason’s Merch For A Happy Holiday

Michael Woods

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Happy Holidays From Gleason’s! 

HOLIDAY HOURS

Dec. 24 – Closing @ 4pm

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 31 – Closing @ 4pm

Jan. 1 – Closed

In Need Of Last-Minute Holiday Gifts?

A Gleason’s Gym Gift Certificate is the perfect answer!

Purchase a gift certificate and we will customize it any way you would like – any amount, and mix and match any of our services or merch – training, membership, and/or any of our apparel or boxing merchandise.

And best of all, we will email it to you directly, no need for shipping or worrying about delays. 

Just call us at (718) 797-2872 or email us at info@gleasonsgym.com

WE ARE SO CLEAN! 

From September 2, when we reopened, until today, we have had 11,581 client workouts… and not ONE single case of Covid-19.

SAFETY Is Gleason’s Priority!

We are following and have consistently followed ALL of the New York State protocols.

So…COVID-free since 1937!

FREE BOXING SESSIONS

With Team Keisher “Fire” McLeod…If you are frontline health worker or a victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault or if you’ve lost your job due to COVID and are suffering an associated depression.

You only have to pay the $25 admission fee to Gleason’s Gym and you must RSVP by emailing Team Fire at firetheboxingdiva@gmail.com. She will provide more details about the program. Only offered on the weekends. Please share this with someone you may know who may fit the criteria if you don’t. Sessions will be live-streamed via Keisher “Fire” McLeod social media platforms. 

   

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

