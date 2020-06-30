Fights, Tonight, On ESPN–Saucedo v Fredrickson Tops the Card

If you don’t know much about a particular boxer, and have no reason to form a rooting interest, do you ever start leaning toward a fighter based on a weird preference?

I got one for you–I think you gotta love the underwear Sonny Fredrickson wore for the Monday weigh-in. (See lede image, photo by Mikey Williams for Top Rank.)

And, I don’t know, if you have never seen the 29-1 Saucedo (age 26), born in Mexico and living in Oklahoma, or the 21-2 Fredrickson (age 25), from Toledo, Ohio, maybe you will be impressed with those “GOAT” drawers.

Maybe that is enough to have you cheering on Sonny from your home this evening?

Top Rank on ESPN returns tonight for Week 4 inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand Conference Center — Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, and Fredrickson meets Alex Saucedo in the ten round junior welterweight main event.

ESPN & ESPN Deportes will televise the Saucedo-Fredrickson card beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The 10-round co-feature will pit junior welterweight contender Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas against Salvador Briceno.