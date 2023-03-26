Fight Recap: Ramirez Breaks Down Commey In Fresno

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) broke down Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) to win by eleventh-round stoppage at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The time of the stoppage was 2:31 of the eleventh round.

Much was made about the Fresno native taking this title eliminator contest over a bout against current WBC champion Regis Prograis due to money. Instead, fans got a hometown bout that was one-way traffic for most of the action in favor of Ramirez.

Once the bell rang, Ramirez pounced on Commey attacking the body, which visibly gave Commey problems from the onset. The attack continued as Ramirez was able to strike, pushing Commey back up to the ropes as the second round came to a close. Commey was game in this contest but was looking every bit of a former lightweight champion competing at age 37 at junior welterweight.

In the fourth round, Commey landed a looping overhand right hand on Ramirez, which staggered him for a moment which was his best shot of the fight so far. That was when he had his best success in the contest, setting up the right hand for power shots. While Ramirez was susceptible to it all night, it seemed not to be an issue as the fight continued.

The second half of the fight was more of the same as Commey was just outgunned but resilient. The concerted body attack that Ramirez worked on would pay off as it continued. The eleventh round was the last of this one, as Commey was sent down first by an uppercut and then sent down by a body shot that ended the night. With this win for Ramirez, he remains undefeated in his hometown at 10-0.

Seniesa Estrada Takes Care of Business

Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) made it look easy as she dominated in a unanimous

decision victory over Tina Rupprecht (12-1-1, 3 KOs) to become the unified champion

at minimumweight (WBC/WBA). With the win, she also becomes the Ring Magazine

titleholder in that weight class. Scorecards all read 100-90 x 3 in favor of Estrada in a bout she led from start to finish.

Estrada and her aggressive style and volume gave Rupprecht problems throughout the fight. Estrada could do whatever she chose from the opening bell and did so by not letting up. As the contest progressed, it was clear that Rupprecht had difficulty putting anything together as the Estrada neutralized her right hand, which was her lead-throwing hand. Combine that with no answer to any question Estrada threw in the ring led to a long night for the long-reigning WBC champion.

Compubox numbers reflect this, as the final punch stats were 118-63 in favor of Estrada.

Estrada's Got Goals

“This training camp was more mentally tough than it was physically,” Estrada said after the fight. “I showed it in the ring by sticking to my game plan and using my jab.

“I always want to give an entertaining fight, but I knew that with an opponent like Tina, I had to

use my jab because she is a short fighter who stays very low. And when you fight fighters like that, you have to use your jab and stick to a game plan. I want to tell the other champion at 105 pounds that I'm whooping you next. You can get it next. I am the best in this division, and I know it. I want to prove it by becoming undisputed,” declared Estrada.

“Once I become undisputed, I want to move up to light flyweight and become undisputed there. And then, I want to move up to another weight class and become undisputed there. My goal is to become undisputed in three different divisions.”