Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Published

4 hours ago

on

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Heavyweight Efe Ajagba conjured solid buzz as he built up an undefeated record. The buzz dipped, though, when he didn't win in conclusive and entrancing fashion. The fighter went from the PBC side of the street to Top Rank, and is now tasked with restoring some shine to his rep on Saturday night topping a Top Rank card in Verona, NY.

The Nigerian native, now 28 and holding a 16-1 (13 KOs) record, is still learning the craft. He beat Jonathan Rice in his Top Rank debut in Sept. 2020, stopped stepping-stone Brian Howard in April 2021, and then got handled by Frank Sanchez in a boring outing six months later. In August of 2022, Ajagba stopped journeyman Jozsef Darmos, but this Saturday, he has a stiff test on his plate.

Stephan Shaw, age 30, holds an 18-0 (13 KOs) record, and is coming off a November UD8 against solid tester Rydell Booker. This is a crossroads fight, one that will propel the winner, if the business is handled adroitly, into a higher-profile bout. Yep, this is a solid pairing, Ajagba is seeking to re capture his momentum and Shaw seems fired up to prove he’s more skilled than the more hyped Ajagba.

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Stephan Shaw is the favorite at -155, and Efe Ajagba is the underdog at +120.

Stephan Shaw: Decision +170; KO/TKO +400

Draw: +1200

Efe Ajagba: Decision +330; KO/TKO +200

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, January 14   
  • Undercard: (ESPN+) 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT
  • Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW?

  • US: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes

(Undercards will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+)

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>
  • UK: Sky Sport

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW FIGHT CARD

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw; heavyweight
  • Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova; super featherweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice; heavyweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez; super bantamweight
  • Brian Norman vs. Rodrigo Coria; welterweight
  • Haven Brady Jr. v. Ruben Cervera; super featherweight
  • Rohan Polaco vs. Julian Smith; welterweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. Emmanueal Austin; light heavyweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez; featherweight
  • Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernanez; super lightweight

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

