Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Heavyweight Efe Ajagba conjured solid buzz as he built up an undefeated record. The buzz dipped, though, when he didn't win in conclusive and entrancing fashion. The fighter went from the PBC side of the street to Top Rank, and is now tasked with restoring some shine to his rep on Saturday night topping a Top Rank card in Verona, NY.

The Nigerian native, now 28 and holding a 16-1 (13 KOs) record, is still learning the craft. He beat Jonathan Rice in his Top Rank debut in Sept. 2020, stopped stepping-stone Brian Howard in April 2021, and then got handled by Frank Sanchez in a boring outing six months later. In August of 2022, Ajagba stopped journeyman Jozsef Darmos, but this Saturday, he has a stiff test on his plate.

Stephan Shaw, age 30, holds an 18-0 (13 KOs) record, and is coming off a November UD8 against solid tester Rydell Booker. This is a crossroads fight, one that will propel the winner, if the business is handled adroitly, into a higher-profile bout. Yep, this is a solid pairing, Ajagba is seeking to re capture his momentum and Shaw seems fired up to prove he’s more skilled than the more hyped Ajagba.

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Stephan Shaw is the favorite at -155, and Efe Ajagba is the underdog at +120.

Stephan Shaw: Decision +170; KO/TKO +400

Draw: +1200

Efe Ajagba: Decision +330; KO/TKO +200

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, January 14

Saturday, January 14 Undercard: (ESPN+) 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

(ESPN+) 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW?

US: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes

(Undercards will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+)

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

UK: Sky Sport

