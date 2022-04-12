Eddie Hearn On A Potential Maxi Hughes vs. Ryan Garcia Fight: We’ve Got The Bags Ready To Pack; We’re Willing To Travel

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn made his weekly spot on the “Ak and Barak Show” this past week on DAZN and threw out a name as an opponent for Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs).

That name is non-other than the current IBO strap holder Maxi Hughes (25-5-2, 5 KOs).

“Listen, there's a Cinderella story in the UK. It's a guy called Maxi Hughes who's on the most incredible run in the division. You know he beat John O'Carroll beat strap on for the IBO world title just beat Ryan Walsh with dying out for a big fight,” Hearn said on the DAZN Boxing Show.

Who was asking for that IBO title fight for Ryan Garcia? Hearn explains that Hughes may be an option while Garcia waits for a more prominent name at lightweight.

“They're the fights that he wants, and they're the inevitable fights to come in the future. But while those belts are held up, and of course, Tank (Gervonta Davis) is fighting on May 28. There's no disgrace in having another fight in June or July. One of the problems that a lot of these fighters have had is they haven't been active enough. So get active, you know,” Hearn said.

Since the pandemic, Garcia and in-ring activeness hasn't been mentioned in the same vein. As Hearn stated, the top of the division is busy with title fights. Hughes, the current IBO titleholder, would be one of the best available names. Hearn mentioned that a bout could occur in the United Kingdom in front of 20,000 fans should this fight be arranged.

“We've got the bags ready to pack; we're willing to travel. So we hope that Maxi Hughes can get the call. He deserves the opportunity, and it's good to see Ryan Garcia understanding the need to keep busy. He was brilliant seeing that,” Hearn noted.

There aren't too many big names for Garcia, so Hughes's contest isn't awful. This past Saturday, Garcia is coming off a one-sided points win against Emmanuel Tagoe in San Antonio.

