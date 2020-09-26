Duke Micah: Now I Am Ready to Achieve My Destiny!

Tonight live on Showtime PPV, in what’s being called the “Charlo Doubleheader,” you will see Jermall Charlo (30-0) put his WBC Middleweight title up against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2).

His brother Jermell (33-1), will be putting his WBC Junior Middleweight title against WBA and IBF Junior Middleweight champion Jeison Rosario (20-1-1).

This is a stacked card that features some interesting fights, but one that has stood out to me, and that is WBO Bantamweight Champion John Riel Casimero (29-4) going up against Duke Micah (24-0).

This is an interesting matchup as Casimero was supposed to go up against unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (19-0). After the pandemic hit and those plans fell through, the fight with Micah ended up being made.

John Riel Casimero is the real deal and in his last fight, he dismantled then champion Zolani Tete (28-3). This was the coming out party for Casimero as most were already pinning Tete against Nonito Donaire prior to the upset.

During the buildup of the Micah fight, fans have already looked past him because they don’t know anything about him. It’s true, the man that goes by “The Baby Faced Terminator” is an unknown.. but he should not be overlooked.

When you look at his Boxrec (Click HERE), 20 of his fights took place outside of the U.S and it wasn’t until June 2018 when he made his debut in America.

He has linked up with Andre Rozier and Havoc Advisory, to go along with managers Michael Amoo-Bediako and Keith Connolly. With this powerhouse team behind him, it led to this title fight being signed.

When you look at Duke Micah’s fights, you will see that he has a fan friendly style. Micah is there to lay some punishment on his opponents. You probably would have liked to see him fight a few more from the top ten before going for the title but in today’s boxing, we have enough over-marinating going around.

When asked about tomorrow night’s fight, Micah said, “I am ready for this fight. I have to thank god for giving me this opportunity, my advisor Keith Connolly and my Uncle Andre for helping me get to my dreams. This Filipino boy is a good boxer, he is a tough fighter but I am ready to become a world champion for my family and for Ghana.”

With so much on the line for him, Micah knows what this fight means, it seems. “I have trained so hard and it is my time now. I want to thank the team, who have been with me through good and bad. Now I am ready to achieve my destiny.”

My Three Cents: Out of all of the undercard fights, this one has peaked my interest the most, as it’s a close fight, on paper. Will the buzz-saw of a fighter John Riel Casimero beat Micah and move on to a big unification fight down the road or will the 29 year old Micah pull the upset and position himself as the man in the division?

One thing is for sure, you do not want to miss out on this bantamweight title fight early on the PPV.

