Terence Crawford Says: “Me and Spence Both Agree The Fight Will Happen”

UPDATE: Monday, too, apparently, is good for fighting on Twitter.

Errol Spence came back with a sharp counter on Terence Crawford on Monday before noon, as the two welterweight aces continued the festivities from Sunday. Then, it looks like they found common ground, in a peaceful place…which could encourage them to move forward and fight it out.

Check out their Twitter exchange:

Counters…and then counters from the other side….

Then, this, at 1:20 PM ET…

Then…can you believe it? This…

*********************************************************************************************************

The song says, Saturday night’s alright for fighting…but Sunday is too, for welterweight Terence Crawford.

Or, at least, going hard on Twitter, and working to bring a fight he seems to want bad, against Errol Spence, to fruition.

Before the clock struck midnight, “Bud” was throwing combos. Check it out…

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence were sparring on Twitter, Jan. 5, 2019.

Spence, too, has been active on the social media, after laying real low following his car incident/accident in Texas in October:

Errol Spence going at Terence Crawford on Twitter.

Hardcore fans know these two have circled each others’ wagon for a couple years.

Promoter Bob Arum has said he agreed with Spences’ advisor, Al Haymon, to pit the two in 2020. That leaked plan seemed to change when Spence had his car wreck. But last month the Texas welter said he’d be back fighting again this year, in May or June, and that he wanted no gimme comeback fight.

Follow the accounts of both guys on Twitter, they are slinging it.

