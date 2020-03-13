Costco Less Crowded, With All The Cleaning Supplies At Gleason’s Gym

Maintaining normalcy, while dust kicks up around you, as walls crumble, it’s not easy. During times like these, it’s wise to seek out the sages, the ones that maintain composure while others get a bit riled or ruffled.

Bruce Silverglade runs Gleason’s Gym, the most famous boxing gym in the world. In the “good old days,” in the neighborhood the pugilistic mecca now lays, he’d greet hookers and crack addicts as he went to open the gym doors at 7 AM. He’s seen cycles, the ups, the downs, enough of them to realize that this, too, shall pass. DUMBO wasn’t always a fancy hood. And there won’t always be a pandemic messing with heads and hearts and bodies. Our minds drift, to dark places, worried spaces, worst case scenarios. It’s best when that happens to lock in on a voice of reason.

Ladies, and gentle men, I give you Bruce Silverglade:

To the Gleason’s Family:

We may not have all the answers, but we know that we are keeping the gym super clean and continually doing so throughout the day, and one of the best ways to keep your immune system strong is by working out and staying healthy.

We want you to use your best judgement, listen to the healthcare professionals, the CDC or other government sources, when making your decision on coming in.

At Gleason’s Gym, the health and wellness of our team and our members is our #1 priority. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing a clean, safe, and welcoming workout environment, we have extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place to help protect against the spread of bacteria and germs.

We already have a pretty regimented cleaning procedure for both the space and our equipment.

Our team members conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces, and areas of the club and gym floor using disinfectant cleaning supplies.

Stay Safe,

Bruce Silverglade

Owner, Gleason’s Gym