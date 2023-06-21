Caleb Truax and Jerwin Ancajas Fighting Saturday, On Showtime Stream

SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page will show fights Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, including a clash topped by former world champion Caleb Truax v Burley Brooks in a 10-round light heavyweight clash.

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas meets Colombia’s Wilner Soto in an eight-round super bantamweight battle, prior to the Carlos Adames-Julian Williams main event.

Plus, super lightweight prospect Mickel Spencer will face Lyle McFarlane in a four-round bout. The live stream is hosted by Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, for the record.

A SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster. Lubin vs. Arias is co-promoted with Mayweather Promotions.

Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) has been out of the ring since a January 2021 world title fight loss to Caleb Plant.

Truax won a 168-pound world title in December 2017, traveling to the U.K. to James DeGale and bring the belt back to Minnesota. The 27 year old Brooks is 6-2-1, 5 KOs. The Dallas-native is guided by trainer Derrick James. Brooks began his career with six wins before losing decisions to Marco Delgado and Cameron Sevilla Rivera Brooks fought Rivera to a split draw in August 2021, that was one year, eight months, four weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) lost in world title fights against Fernando Martinez February and October of 2022. The Panabo City, Davao Del Norte, Philippines fighter won the 115-pound title over McJoe Arroyo in 2016 and made nine successful defenses of the crown before running into Martinez.

The 32-year-old Soto (22-12,12 KOs) comes off a decision loss to Jonathan Rodriguez in March. He's a native of Canalete, Colombia.

Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) is the younger brother of super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer, who turned pro in August 2021.

Other bouts off TV/stream: super middleweight Shawn McCalman (12-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round fight v Bo Gibbs Jr. (23-3, 9 KOs), super featherweight prospect Robert Meriwether III (3-0, 2 KOs) v Ezra Rabin (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round attraction, and Cincinnati’s Ray Robinson (1-0) against Ryan Raglin (3-9-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round featherweight showdown.