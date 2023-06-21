Worldwide

Published

3 hours ago

on

Caleb Truax and Jerwin Ancajas Fighting Saturday, On Showtime Stream

SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page will show fights Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, including a clash topped by former world champion Caleb Truax v Burley Brooks in a 10-round light heavyweight clash.

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas meets Colombia’s Wilner Soto in an eight-round super bantamweight battle, prior to the Carlos Adames-Julian Williams main event.

Plus, super lightweight prospect Mickel Spencer will face Lyle McFarlane in a four-round bout. The live stream is hosted by Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, for the record.

A SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Caleb Truax fights June 24 in Minnesota

Caleb Truax is 39, and is giving it one more go, to get back into title contention.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster. Lubin vs. Arias is co-promoted with Mayweather Promotions.

Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) has been out of the ring since a January 2021 world title fight loss to Caleb Plant.

Truax won a 168-pound world title in December 2017, traveling to the U.K. to James DeGale and bring the belt back to Minnesota. The 27 year old Brooks is 6-2-1, 5 KOs. The Dallas-native is guided by trainer Derrick James. Brooks began his career with six wins before losing decisions to Marco Delgado and Cameron Sevilla Rivera Brooks fought Rivera to a split draw in August 2021, that was one year, eight months, four weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) lost in world title fights against Fernando Martinez February and October of 2022. The Panabo City, Davao Del Norte, Philippines fighter won the 115-pound title over McJoe Arroyo in 2016 and made nine successful defenses of the crown before running into Martinez.

The 32-year-old Soto (22-12,12 KOs) comes off a decision loss to Jonathan Rodriguez in March. He's a native of Canalete, Colombia.

Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) is the younger brother of super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer, who turned pro in August 2021.

Other bouts off TV/stream: super middleweight Shawn McCalman (12-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round fight v Bo Gibbs Jr. (23-3, 9 KOs), super featherweight prospect Robert Meriwether III (3-0, 2 KOs) v Ezra Rabin (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round attraction, and Cincinnati’s Ray Robinson (1-0) against Ryan Raglin (3-9-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round featherweight showdown.

