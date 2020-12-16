Boxers To Watch in 2021

Boxing is still as popular as ever, and obviously, there are still thousands of young boxers climbing the ranks and trying to get onto the big stage. With the older crop of legends either retired or barely boxing anymore, there is definitely space for a new young gun to take their spot.

Devin Haney

Devin Haney, a 22-year-old American who fights in the Lightweight division, is currently undefeated at 25-0 and is also the current WBC Lightweight titleholder. As of July this year, Haney is ranked as the third-best active Lightweight boxer in the world, by The Ring magazine.

Haney also holds the record for the youngest world champion in 23 years. In 2019, he was promoted from interim champion to full champion status, meaning he earned the title at 21 years of age.

Haney has been described as having all the attributes of a seasoned professional at such a young age. He has strength, speed, as well as poise. During quarantine, he also trained with Floyd Mayweather, and back in April 2019, he signed with mega promoter Eddie Hearn.

Jaron Ennis

Jaron Ennis may be a name that even semi-avid boxing viewers may not be familiar with, but he is definitely making a name for himself in the Welterweight division. He currently holds a record of 25-0, with 23 knockouts, so he should most definitely be on your radar.

He comes from a boxing family and has been heavily praised for his ability to switch-hit, being able to easily and effortlessly switch from conventional to southpaw. This is most definitely what has enabled him to achieve his incredible record so far.

He hasn’t won a title yet, but many experts believe his biggest moments are still ahead of him. He can win a belt at 147, and many think he can be dominant at 154, and even 160. Only time will tell what he is able to produce.

Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson is a 23-year-old from New Jersey, currently sitting at 13-0, with 7 knockouts, he is also the WBO Featherweight titleholder. Stevenson has also won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics, and gold in both the Youth Olympic Games and the Youth World Championships in 2014.

The youngster has been praised for his ability and has also been described as having the “it” factor. Every fight he has been in has looked easy for him, with many experts believing that he hasn’t reached his full potential yet. It looked easy on Dec. 12 against Toka Kahn Clary.

He has yet to fight the biggest opponents in his division, but he does have the right people around him to make the big fights his own. He has been in trouble with the law, but if he keeps his nose clean, he will be well on his way to reaching the top.

Daniel Dubois

A 22-year-old heavyweight out of the United Kingdom, Daniel Dubois is the next big fighter behind the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, with a current record of 15-1, he has knocked out 13 of his opponents, with 9 of his fights finishing within the first two rounds.

In late November of this year, Dubois faced Joe Joyce in London. The fight was incredibly close, with Dubois landing the bigger hits. Joyce, however, was hitting very clean jabs, which ended up swelling, and eventually closing the eye of Dubois. Dubois was unable to continue in the 10th round, and the fight was called.

This defeat is a major setback for the young fighter, but his prospects are still alive and well. He may have lost his titles in the defeat, but bigger fights are on the horizon, and even a possible fight to regain what he lost.

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis is a 26-year-old fighting out of Baltimore, Maryland. He currently holds a record of 24-0 at the Super Featherweight and Lightweight divisions. As of November this year, he is ranked as the world’s best active Super Featherweight by the TBRB.

He has won an astonishing 23 of his 24 fights by knockouts and has been described as the Mike Tyson of the lower weight divisions due to his incredible power, in evidence against Leo Santa Cruz, and his ability to just naturally box, a skill that can be somewhat overshadowed by raw power.

As the current WBA Lightweight and WBA Super Featherweight champion, Davis (below) is definitely incredibly successful. However, he has had brushes with the law, relating to fights. The incidences may have been minor, but this is the type of thing that can very quickly derail a boxing career.

Terri Harper

Terri Harper is a 24-year-old female boxer from Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. She currently holds a record of 11 wins, with 1 draw, with 6 of her wins coming by way of knockout.

Harper is only the second woman in British boxing history to hold a major title, as she is the current WBO and IBC female Super Featherweight titleholder. She has defended either one or both of her titles 4 times now, sometimes quite easily.

With regards to her future, she is looking unstoppable. She has had a mix of opponents, and she has been able to fend them off with ease. Considering she is still very fresh in her career, the sky really is the limit for this young Brit.

As you can see, the world of boxing is most definitely not short of future stars, and with undefeated records still intact, or big prospects on the horizon, only time will tell where these fledgeling superstars will end up.