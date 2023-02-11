Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker Set To Headline May 13th Card

The light heavyweight division just keeps getting more and more exciting! Anthony Smith will look to bounce back into the win column and title contention at the expense of the always-exciting Johnny Walker. ‘Lionheart' was last seen in June of 2022 when he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian looked crisp, but Smith's leg injury was a huge talking point when discussing this loss.

Johnny Walker was just seen in action last month! He handily defeated Paul Craig and extended his win streak to two, with both being first round finishes. Walker was a highly touted prospect during his early-goings in the UFC; after a few key wins, many thought that he'd be the guy to beat Jon Jones. Though he lost some big fights, Walker will look to show that he's still a guy that can not only earn a title fight, but become champion.

Smith hasn't fought since June, but he's been training. In fact, he was one of Jamahal Hill's main training partners in preparation for Glover Teixeira. Smith was set to fill in had Hill or Teixeira missed weight or succumbed to injury, but that was unnecessary. Though he didn't make the walk(or make weight), Smith showed that his injury is a thing of the past and he's ready to scrap.

Smith, ranked number fifth in the division, will look to keep his place in the division's top five. Walker is currently sitting at the number seven spot. The waters at light heavyweight are a bit tempestuous until we get some more updates on Jiří Procházka's injury, but Smith vs Walker is a great fight to really line things up in the division.

Oh, and also, there's not a chance that this will be a boring fight, so that's a plus.