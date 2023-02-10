UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Weigh-In Results & News

UFC 284 open workouts were awesome, but UFC 284 press conference and media day were not heated. Yair speaks Spanish, and Makhachev’s native language is Russian. Yet, let’s focus on the final step before the fighters square off on Saturday – the UFC 284 official weigh-ins.

UFC 284 WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Let’s take a look at the UFC 284 weigh-in results. There will be 26 names on the scale at Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski’s weigh-in. You can watch it on the UFC’s YouTube channel, it will start at 6 PM ET.

Remember, the tolerance is 1 pound for non-title combat, while there is zero tolerance in a title fight.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Lightweight Championship (155 pounds): Islam Makhachev () vs. Alexander Volkanovski ()

UFC Interim Featherweight Championship (145 pounds): Yair Rodriguez () vs. Josh Emmett ()

Welterweight (170 pounds): Randy Brown () vs. Jack Della Maddalena ()

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Justin Tafa () vs. Parker Porter ()

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Jimmy Crute () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Tyson Pedro () vs. Modestas Bukauskas ()

Featherweight (145 pounds): Joshua Culibao () vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan ()

Flyweight (125 pounds): Kleydson Rodrigues () vs. Shannon Ross ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jamie Mullarkey () vs. Francisco Prado ()

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Jack Jenkins () vs. Don Shainis ()

Strawweight (115 pounds): Loma Lookboonmee () vs. Elise Reed ()

Featherweight (145 pounds): Blake Bilder () vs. Shane Young ()

Featherweight (145 pounds): Zubaira Tukhugov () vs. Elves Brenner ()

Please don’t miss watching this amazing event on Saturday at 6 PM ET! For more info about the UFC 284 full fight card and UFC 284 streaming options, please click our links!