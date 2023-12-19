Trainer Hopper Anthony Joshua On New Coach Camp

Anthony Joshua met press in Saudi Arabia today, for the “grand arrival” session that is a regular event for large-scale boxing events.

The burly Brit, age 34, is something of a trainer hopper, and he spoke on his new gym mates at the Ben Davison Performance Centre in Harlow, Essex ahead of his clash with Sweden's Otto Wallin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Saturday, December 23.

Anthony Joshua will have Davison in his corner, one fight after having had Derrick James in his corner, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh – live on DAZN PPV. Before that, he had a cuppa coffee with Robert Garcia.

Two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) has no crown, but is still bankable.

He hit Saudi Arabia, for his avenging triumph over Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. AJ then lost to Oleksandr Usyk at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Arena in 2022.

Anthony Joshua has been working with Davison alongside Matchroom's former WBA Featherweight World Champion Leigh Wood, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist welter Pat McCormack and Super-Bantamweight contender Shabaz Masoud.

“In terms of camp, I respect all of the fighters,” Joshua told Matchroom Boxing. “They’ve been there before me. To go in there, I’m aware I’ve got to be respectful of their space as well. I’m not in there like the big Charlie like, ‘yeah I’m here now’. Nah, I respect everyone there, I show them love.

“I’m a big supporter of boxing. Everyone wants to do well. Everyone just wants to push themselves. So I’ve gone in there with that energy – ‘come on let’s go, let’s push ourselves, how can we get better?’

“Me and Jeamie TKV (Tshikeva) we do our crunches and our abs together, me and Leigh Wood do circuits together, Shabaz (Masoud), Pat (McCormack), Luke (McCormack) and all of the other boys in there. I respect the coaches as well.

“It’s a really good environment that gym. I’m happy I was there early enough that I basically had a full camp for this fight. Even though it came up at a late stage like seven weeks out, I’m really happy that I was in training camp early on because this opportunity I didn’t want to miss for the world,” said Anthony Joshua.



Also On Anthony Joshua Topped Card

Day of Reckoning’ sees ex WBO World Champion Joseph Parker versus Bronze Bomber and former WBC World Title holder, Deontay Wilder.

There’s not much buzz to see IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic versus Mark De Mori to be honest.

WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Bivol defends his belt against Manchester's Lyndon Arthur, while Ring Magazine Cruiserweight king Opetaia fights Bromley's Ellis Zorro.

“This is the best fight card in history,” said Anthony Joshua, straight-faced. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like this. Most fight cards you know, you put it on but you’re outside, you’re on the phone, you’re eating, you’re cooking and when the main even comes on you rush back to your seat. This one you want to be sat down from start to finish. Make sure you tune in.”