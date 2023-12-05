Amado Vargas Wins Atop MarvNation Card

Amado Vargas, the featherweight son of OG Fernando Vargas, rocked it at Hawaiian Gardens, California Saturday night at the C. Robert Lee Activities Center in Hawaiian Gardens, California. Marvnation brought fight fans what we hear was a highly electric fight card headlined by undefeated featherweight Amado, now 10-0, 4 KOs.

Amado fought tooth and nail in the most exciting bout of the evening to secure his 10th consecutive victory, winning by unanimous decision over the rugged Ezequiel Flores of Riverside, CA.

Vargas showed the heart of a champion as he dug deep to find the extra gear to overcome a very durable opponent.

Vargas lost a point in the third round due to a low blow but didn’t let that discourage him, as his combination punching and better overall ring generalship led him to victory.

In the co-main event of the night Alden Lomeli (5-1, 3 KOs) of Anaheim Hills by way of El Paso Texas was battle-tested, and handed the first loss of his career in his fight with Oskar Olmos Hernandez (2-3) of Santa Clarita, Ca.

Every punch thrown had bad intentions on it as each combatant was hurt in this four-round co-main attraction.

It was the harder heavier shots and the effective aggressiveness of Hernandez that awarded him the unanimous decision victory as all three judges returned with the identical scores of 39-37 in favor of Hernandez.

Making his professional debut fighting out of Los Angeles, CA. Bluechip prospect Ulysses Navarro (1-0, 1 KO) made quick work of Raul Matias (0-2), landing a vicious right hook, sending Matias to the canvas early in the first round.

Matias beat the count, then was stunned again with a right hook, forcing the referee Gerald White to call a halt to the bout at the 1:27 mark of the 1st round.

Undefeated featherweight Angel Rodriguez (5-0, 5 KOs) quickly dismantled Dyllon Alvarado (2-3-1, 1 KO) of Salt Lake City, Utah en route to his 2nd-round knockout.

From the opening bell, Rodriguez landed

jabs at will and hooks to the body hurting Alvarado early and often.

It was at the 1:41 mark of the second round that the referee had seen enough damage and waived off the fight giving Rodriguez the TKO victory.

Also on the card Montebello’s undefeated lightweight Serio Aldana (2-0) took on and went toe to toe with Santa Ana’s Ivan Arellanes (0-2) in an exciting 4-round matchup.

Both pugilists went back and forth in an evenly matched bout that showcased their prowess in the ring displaying a high level of offense.

The fighters’ resilience and sportsmanship resonated, turning the four-round bout into a memorable showcase of intestinal fortitude, a draw.