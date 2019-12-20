ALERT! Errol Spence Will Do First Post-Crash Interview On FOX Tomorrow (Saturday)

LOS ANGELES – Today, FOX Sports announces Unified Welterweight Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will have an interview during the broadcast of FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II live on FOX Saturday, Dec. 21 (8:00 PM ET). This will mark the first interview that Spence Jr. has made since his horrific car accident that took place on October 10, 2019.

Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) unified the IBF and WBC Welterweight World Titles against two-time champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (30-3-1,17 KOs) in an action-packed fight of the year candidate at the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Tomorrow’s FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT features the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo. Boxing begins with the two-hour FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT at 6:00 PM ET, headlined by top middleweight contender Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. facing Mexico’s Juan Macías Montiel in a 10-round clash.