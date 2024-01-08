Abe Gonzalez Has A New Platform, You Should Bookmark It

Good news for folks who love boxing news, and opinion, and also have a love for wrasslin. Our man Abe Gonzalez has a one-stop shop you can bookmark right now:

FightsATW dotcom, y’all.

Go there now, bookmark it, and then pat yourself on the back for making one of your smartest choices of this New Year.

I won’t pretend it’s news to me, full disclosure.

That’s because I owe Editor Abe a column to post on “Fights Around the World,” the structure of which is explained in this excerpt from a release crafted by the good people at Swanson Communications.

OCEANSIDE, CA. – January 8, 2024 – Longtime combat sports writer Abraham Gonzalez has officially launched a new platform, “FIGHTS AROUND THE WORLD”, as he seeks to give fans global coverage of boxing and wrestling, running the gamut from star-studded pay-per-view events to the local promotions where stars are born, and everything in between.

OK, this is interesting…

Select articles from the website will appear on Yardbarker, who draw around 10 million views per month, as part of Yardbarker’s syndication rotation for news.

Fans can visit FightsATW.com for feature stories, fight announcements, betting insights, etc.

“Coming up under the tutelage of veteran journalist Michael Woods during my tenure at NYFights, I gained some great experience with features and deadline stories,” said founder/editor Abe Gonzalez.

Abe continued, sharing insight into how he’s gotten so far in a short span of time. “I was also allowed to manage the editorials written for the site,” he said.

“This experience, coupled with my time at FanSided and ProBox TV, has increased the fanbase that supports the things I’m involved with, showing me what it takes to create and sustain a website.

With plenty of crossover between boxing and wrestling, I felt it was the right time to launch a website that features both.”

More from Swanson: Gonzalez, a retired 25-year Marine Corps veteran, has been a staple of fight nights for years and is an esteemed member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Additionally, Gonzalez hosts “The Boxing Rush Hour” podcast, which is available on all streaming platforms.

In addition to Gonzalez, the “Fights Around The World” writing team also includes Fernando Quiles Jr., a lead writer and editor at Sport Illustrated’s MMA Knockout, and Colin Morrison, a native of Scotland with bylines on NYFights and SportsLook Japan.

Gonzalez has plans in place to continue adding talented journalists to this lineup in the coming months as the platform grows.

“Boxing and wrestling have been things I’ve followed throughout my life, and they both have people involved with it that have fascinating stories,” added Gonzalez.

“I want to dig deeper and bring some of those stories to life. With boxing, we will cover everything from the young prospects to the world champions.

In wrestling, we’ll have mainstream stories, along with features from wrestlers within the indies, both from the U.S. and worldwide.

I’ll have familiar veteran writers contributing to the site and some new, upcoming talent looking to establish their brand.”

Yes, you can read this as an endorsement of our “competitor.” We all fight for views and relevance—but in this case, I don’t see Abe as “competition.”

He’s more so family to me, for the record.

So it’s quite right of you to ascertain my bias!

Now go bookmark, please.