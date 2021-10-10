Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Engage In Rumble For the Ages, Fury Gets TKO11 Triumph

There was grumbling galore when the third Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder fight got made, instead of a Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua face-off, but not a single grumbler stuck to their script after watching the main event at T-Mobile, in Las Vegas on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Fury got the win, in this third and final (?) face-off between the rivals for the age, he knocked Wilder to the floor in round 11, and ref Russell Mora waved his hands. He’d not let Deontay take one more shot, because the Bronze Bomber had already been put down twice, and looked out on his feet a half dozen times.

Fury started strong, then experienced worries when Deontay landed legit thunder in the fourth. But Fury wouldn’t be dissuaded, and the end came at 1:10 of the 11th in The Fight of the Year.

Bernado Osuna talked to the victor after. How’d you do it, there were five knockdowns between you and him? He admitted he’s made of tough stuff, and he then praised God, following that with praise to Wilder. Fury said he is the best, but Wilder is second best. “Great fight, Oct. 9, 2021 will go down as a great fight, I hope so anyway,” Fury said.

He continued with the praise, telling viewers that SugarHill Steward got him through the firefight. “Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down, I always deliver,” he said.

Then, he regaled us cough cough with a rendition of a Marc Cohn song, “Walking in Memphis,” which he tweaked to “Walking in Vegas.”

Fury was winning 95-91, 94-94, 94-92, at the time of the furious finale. Wilder’s stock rises in the loss, for his refusal to succumb to a massive attack.

Fury (from England, living in Nevada; 277 pounds Friday; 6-9), age 33, came to the ring with a 30-0 record. He lip synced to ACDC’s “You Shook Me” as he walked to the ring, and looked like he was having fun. On Feb. 22, 2020, he beat Wilder pillar to post, and forced Mark Breland to throw in the white towel.

The ex WBC champ Wilder (from Alabama; 238 lbs; 6-7), age 35, entered the arena with a 42-1-1 record. His costume for the ring walk not heavy this time, apparently.

In the first, Wilder was winning the round, his jabs to the body and up top told Fury he wasn’t here to be passive because of flashbacks. At the end of the round, a clean right landed for Fury, but Deontay still took the frame.

In round two, Fury came alive. He looked to push forward, he was busy, not letting Deontay dictate. Tyson flurried, then grabbed, usually. “Let him go, let him go,” ref Russell Mora yelled a few times to the GKing.

In the third, Tyson again chose to walk Wilder down, mostly, though Wilder didn’t allow that to persist, he’d load up on one-twos, and then hook a bit, to change it up. Then, down went Wilder. He was up pretty quick and shaking his head. A Fury right hand, then another, and a lil uppercut did bad damage. Wilder was almost out as the bell rang to end the session.

In the fourth, Wilder made it through the first minute. Fury kept grabbing and clinching, John Ruiz style, after throwing a combo. The Gypsy King went down, and was almost out. A right hand to the forehead by Fury did it. Yes, Wilder stayed dangerous. A right put Fury down again, at the end of the round. He was maybe saved by that bell. Two knockdowns for the Alabama man.

In the fifth, Wilder looked a bit gassed. A right slammed him, he held on to keep on his feet. Both men got some second wind, and the round teeter-tottered. The crowd really burst with enthusiasm a few times.

In round six, we saw more bombs away, but both men were fatigued. Then, again, they they’d get a surge, and hurl some thunder. It was sloppy, yes, but compelling. The front rows felt the air when both would miss a mile wide, because they were over throwing.

To the seventh…Fury began the round as the in charge man. In the first minute, he showed more energy. Wilder backed up, and the bulkier man was consistently pushing him backward. And almost down.. Wilder looked woozy but stayed aloft late in the round, as Fury propelled him back to the ropes, and landed some artillery.

To round eight, then. Wilder threw a one-two after taking a three foot step. Rights hurt Wilder, and could he finish the round? Yes, in fact, and in he threw a run-up one-two at the bell. Malik Scott told Wilder to jab, and back Fury up with the right. Did Wilder hurt his right hand some?

In the ninth, Wilder fired a right to the body, so it was well enough. Fury boxed smart, though, he stalked a bit, and whacked to the body, and then pinned him back to the ropes. Blood from Wilders’ lower lip made him look precarious, but he hung in tough as hell. “You could still hurt him, just hold it together, you’re gonna be so proud of yourself tomorrow,” Scott said.

In the tenth, Wilder looked woozier. Bullying and bulkier, Fury kept in his face, and bang, a right hand sent Wilder to the mat. How did he survive the round? A great big heart, which everyone saw as Wilder flurried to end the three minutes.

In the 11th, it was the livelier Fury who looked like he could go another five. Wilder wobbled again, Fury saw and smelled blood, continued to press and then Wilder went down. The ref waved it off, he’d let Wilder be brave, and now he’d not let him take one more shot.

And damn right, Wilder should still be proud of himself tomorrow.