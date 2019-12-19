Where and When To Watch: Harrison-Charlo Rematch, Jacobs vs. Chavez Jr, More

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

What: Daniel Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (51-3-1, 33 KOs)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

When: 9 pm ET

How: DAZN

Why: Jacobs is a quality fighter who hasn’t been able to beat the very best at middleweight, but has given great efforts in close losses to Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. Chavez Jr isn’t nearly on the same level as those two stalwarts, but he has a big fan base and usually fights in a fan-friendly style. Plus, Chavez Jr. has shown glimpses in the past of just how good a fighter he could be. Maybe he finally puts it all together this weekend in one of his last big chances to prove naysayers wrong. Or, maybe he reverts to form, as he did for the weigh in Thursday.

Other Notable Bouts: Julio Cesar Martinez vs Cristofer Rosales, flyweights, 12 rounds;

Maurice Hooker vs Uriel Perez, welterweights, 10 rounds

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

What: Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) vs Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13 KOs)

Where: Copper Box Arena in London, England

When: 2:30 pm ET

How: ESPN+

Why: Dubois is one of the very best heavyweight prospects in boxing alongside (Efe Ajagbpa and Filip Hrgović). This is mostly a showcase fight for Dubois, but anything can happen because of the power heavyweights carry. Plus, Dubois is still just 22 years old, so he probably needs more rounds before he starts vying for a spot among the talented group of top ten fighters in the division.

Other Notable Bouts: Sunny Edwards vs Marcel Braithwaite, junior bantamweights, 12 rounds;

Liam Williams vs Alantez Fox, middleweights, 12 rounds

***

What: Tony Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) vs Jermell Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs)

Where: Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

When: 8 pm ET

How: Fox

Why: Harrison scored the huge upset over Charlo in a controversial decision last year, so now the two will tussle again for the WBC junior middleweight title. Another win for Harrison would vault him into some really big fights. For Charlo, the fight represents a chance for the Texan to prove the first encounter was just a fluke and puts him on course for the bigger fights he’s always envisioned for himself. The most logical next opponent for the winner would be unified champion Julian Williams.

Other Notable Bouts: Efe Ajagba vs Iago Kiladze, heavyweights, 10 rounds; Carlos Balderas vs Rene Tellez Giron, lightweight, 8 rounds.