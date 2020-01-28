Steve Rolls and Custio Clayton Rumbling On Toronto DiBella Card TONIGHT

New York, NY (January 28, 2020) 2020 International Boxing Hall-of-Fame Inductee Lou DiBella and DiBella Entertainment present the long-running Broadway Boxing series TONIGHT, making its Toronto, Canada debut from Danforth Music Hall, in association with Lee Baxter Promotions. The 113th edition of Broadway Boxing will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning tonight at 9:00pm ET/6:0pm PT.

Commentating on the broadcast will be former Women’s Super Middleweight World Champion Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa, noted boxing journalist Corey Erdman, New York Yankees reporter Justin Shackil and Dan Canobbio, of CompuBox.

Headlining the event in a scheduled 10-rounder, Custio Clayton (17-0, 11 KOs; pictured below), 146.9 lbs., of Montreal, Canada, will defend his WBA NABA Welterweight title against Diego “El Chacarero” Ramirez (21-3, 6 KOs), 146.9 lbs., of Santa Fe, Argentina.

The 25-year-old Clayton is coming off a stellar 2019, which included a sixth-round stoppage of former world champion DeMarcus Corley and a 10-round decision against Johan Perez on June 29. Following a five-fight winning streak, the 25-year-old Ramirez looks to bounce back from a hard-fought 10-round decision loss to Maximiliano Veron on November 2, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Hometown favorite “Mr.” Steve Rolls (19-1, 10 KOs; pictured below), 168 lbs., will battle Gilberto Pereira dos Santos (16-10, 12 KOs), 167.4 lbs., of Goiania, Goias, Brazil in the co-featured bout.

Rolls is returning to battle following his challenge against pound-for-pound great Gennadiy Golovkin on June 8, 2019, at Madison Square Garden, losing the first bout during his nine years as a professional. Victorious in his last two fights, the upset-minded Pereira dos Santos stopped John David Martinez in the sixth round on July 26, 2019, in Miami, FL.

“Looking forward to getting back in there tonight,” said Rolls, who was kind enough to message me in the later afternoon. “Expect smart boxing and a victory tonight. Looking to have a big year and it starts tonight!”

OK, and what’s on the 2020 To Do list? !To put myself in position for a world title!”

In a special-attraction women’s bout, Amanda Gale (3-0), 122.2 lbs., of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, faces off against Shelly Barnett (4-2-2), 121.8 lbs., of Toronto, Canada, in a scheduled eight-round bout. Gale won all three of her professional bouts in 2019 by four-round unanimous decision. Barnett looks to stop the Gale train, but is coming off of an eight-round split decision loss to Noemi Bosques on September 7, 2019, in Milwaukee, WI. The vacant National Championship Committee Canadian super bantamweight title is on the line but for Barnett only, as Gale weighed in above the limit.

Opening the UFC FIGHT PASS broadcast, in an eight-round middleweight fight, Hurshidbek “Hershey” Normatov (9-0, 3 KOs), 158.2 lbs., of Brooklyn, NY, clashes with Uriel “El Muneco” Hernandez (13-5, 7 KOs), 159 lbs., of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. A native of Uzbekistan where he had a stellar amateur career, the 27-year-old southpaw Normatov hits the ring following an eight-round decision versus Walter Wright on August 29, 2019, at Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT.

Toronto favorite Nick Fantauzzi (9-0, 5 KOs), 174 lbs., battles Aaron Crawley (6-3, 1KO), 173 lbs., of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, in an eight-round light heavyweight clash.

Junior welterweights will see action as undefeated prospect Will Madera (14-0-3, 7 KOs), 138.8 lbs., of Albany, NY, clashes with heavy-handed veteran Edgar Ramirez (17-15-1, 14 KOs), 138 lbs., of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, in a scheduled six-rounder.

Rounding out the card in a four-round cruiserweight clash, popular Toronto resident Salar Gholami (3-0, 2 KOs), 199 lbs., hits the ring against Mateusz Kubiszyn (3-2, 2 KOs), 198 lbs., of Rzeszow, Poland.

Now in its 17th year, Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.