Everlast Announces Historic Pledge To Empower And Enable British Boxing Talent

London, UK– [25 March 2021] – Everlast Worldwide, the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes, today announced a historic commitment to British boxing by committing to sign fifty-two athlete partnership deals in 2021. The game-changing pledge seeks to empower and inspire the next generation of male and female fighters, from grassroots to elite amateur and professional levels, driven by a long-term goal to support diversity and equality in sport.

The first athletes signed under the pledge are Chantelle Cameron, the WBC Female World Super-Lightweight Champion, Tasha Jonas and Sandy Ryan. Cameron, Jonas and Ryan join Everlast’s existing stable of inspirational fighters, from the female boxing pioneer Ramla Ali, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, to top undefeated contender Conor Benn and light-heavyweight world champion Joshua Buatsi. Kicking off its pledge with a trio of female fighters, Everlast reaffirms its commitment to women’s boxing and inspiring more women and girls to take up the sport.

Speaking about the partnership, Chantelle said, “Everlast is a brand synonymous with boxing, worn by all the greats throughout the years. With today’s announcement it looks like it will be a brand worn by all the greats of the future too. I’m delighted to be a part of such a massive move of support. This is a fantastic opportunity for all in boxing and an even bigger sign of support for those who wish to pursue a career in boxing in the future. Everlast has always been, and will be, in our corner and I’m honoured to have the Everlast team in my corner when I fight.”

Tasha said, “It’s a massive time for women’s boxing and we are seeing a positive change. I have made a lot of noise about big commercial companies supporting not only boxing, but females in the sport. The fact that Everlast is stepping up in such a big way is momentous and sets a precedent for others to follow. Everlast has a long history in boxing. The brand has supplied kit and equipment to some of the world’s greatest boxers on their biggest nights. To be included in the Everlast team is huge for me.”

Sandy said, “I’m delighted to be partnering with Everlast on my journey as I prepare to join the pro ranks. Everlast has a long history supporting boxing and I’m excited to represent the brand in my future dominating the sport.”

Everlast will announce a further forty-nine female and male athletes throughout 2021, providing opportunities that develop the careers of Britain’s top prospects and enable grassroots fighters to reach their full potential. The fighters will use Everlast equipment and wear the brand’s new Greatness sportswear range, an elevated capsule of new product innovations and designs for all kinds of training, encouraging the fight in everyone.

Chris Zoller, Everlast’s VP of Marketing and Product Development, commented, “Everlast has been the world’s leading boxing brand since 1910, and has been part of the lives of countless champions. We’re very excited to continue this legacy with the next generation of British boxers. This commitment will support the development of talented fighters and help make boxing – and ultimately all sport – accessible to all.”

“Today we warmly welcome Chantelle, Tasha and Sandy to Everlast, the first of fifty-two athletes to be signed this year. We’re honored to be part of their journey and look forward to helping them achieve their ambitions.”

With over 100 years of proud heritage, Everlast is the preeminent boxing brand built on the core values of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity – all traits that make Cameron, Jonas and Ryan a natural fit.

Undefeated in 13 fights with seven knockouts, Cameron, 29, won the title last October with a brilliant performance against Adriana Dos Santos Araujo and will makes the inaugural defence of her title later this year. Heralded as one of the best female boxers of her generation, Northampton’s Cameron is destined for a huge future, with some massive fights on the horizon.

Jonas, 36, challenged for the WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles in August 2020, and will fight Katie Taylor for her undisputed lightweight world titles on May 1.As an amateur, Jonas won a bronze medal in the lightweight division at the 2012 AIBA World Championships; bronze in the light welterweight division at the 2011 European Championships; and silver in the light welterweight division at the 2014 European Championships. The Liverpool star became the first ever British female to compete at the Olympics when she fought at the 2012 Games in London, earning her the nickname Team GB.

Ryan, 27, is set to make her professional debut in 2021, following an illustrious amateur career, which saw her win a World Championship silver medal during her Senior Championship debut in 2014. She won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, along with numerous other incredible accolades, and looks certain for huge success when she enters the paid ranks.

