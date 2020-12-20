Chocolatito To Fight Estrada 8 Years After First Battle, On March 13, 2021

Connect with us

Michael Woods

Published

3 hours ago

on

They clashed in 2012, and since then, since he scored a UD12 win over Juan Francisco Estrada, Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez has gone 16-2. But he’s 33, and had a two fight losing streak before rebounding to win four straight.

Estrada went 15-1 after he got bested by the Nicaraguan, and he’s “just” 30 years old, so maybe you like youth over age, and see the Mexican getting the nod in a long-in-the-making sequel.

Here is the release which went out Saturday night, banging the hype drum for the rematch:

ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO REMATCH SET FOR MARCH 13

Rivals to clash in unification battle eight years after their first fight

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will clash in a unification rematch for the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles on Saturday March 13, live on DAZN in over 200+ countries and territories and presented in association with Zanfer Promotions, Teiken Promotions and Latin Sports.

Estrada and Chocolatito first clashed in November 2012 in Los Angeles, with Chocolatito successfully defending his WBA Light-Flyweight title via unanimous decision.

And now over eight years later, they will meet again.

Mexican star Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) has established himself as the #1 fighter at 115lbs and underlined his status with a thrilling 11th round KO win over Carlos Cuadras in October in Mexico City, climbing off the canvas in the third round to beat his fellow countryman for the second time in his career.

Juan Francisco Estrada will rematch Roman Gonzalez on March 13, 2021, on DAZN.

Former pound for pound #1 Chocolatito (50-2 41 KOs) recorded his own impressive win on the same night by outpointing hungry young Mexican Israel Gonzalez in the first defense of the WBA title that he ripped from Kal Yafai with a clinical KO win in February in Texas.

Estrada and Chocolatito will both have ambitions of becoming undisputed Super-Flyweight champion by the end of 2021, and promoter Eddie Hearn believes that this will be a fight of the year contender that will be staged at a venue to be confirmed soon.

“This is going to be a special fight,” said Hearn. “It’s been a long time coming but both men are in their prime now, with Juan Francisco serving up a dramatic stoppage win in his fight of the year contender with Cuadras and Chocolatito rolling back the years with his clinical KO win over Yafai and looking razor sharp against Gonzalez.

“Estrada is the number one in the division but Chocolatito will be looking to repeat his win – the winner will take a massive step to becoming undisputed and I hope that we’re able to have fans in attendance when we chose the venue to host this must-see fight.

“Estrada vs. Chocolatito is an all-action rematch many years in the making,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP. “After closing 2020 strong on DAZN, we can’t wait for subscribers to enjoy the terrific schedule we’re building for early 2021 as well.”

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

