CES and Jimmy Burchfield Re-Up With UFC FIGHT PASS

CES MMA, Boxing sign multi-year extension with streaming giant UFC FIGHT PASS

Longtime promotion re-ups after streaming a dozen events over the past two years

Providence, RI (January 15, 2021) – The region’s No. 1 combat sports promotion is continuing its partnership with the industry’s leading digital subscription service.

CES Boxing and CES MMA have signed a multi-year extension with UFC FIGHT PASS®, extending their partnership agreement and continuing the tradition of bringing competitive, high-quality fights to UFC FIGHT PASS with an expansive network covering more than 200 countries and territories.

The promotion’s 2021 schedule, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, will be announced shortly.

CES MMA was the first to join the UFC FIGHT PASS family in January of 2019 with CES MMA 54, an afternoon matinee at Twin River Casino Hotel in Rhode Island featuring fan-favorite Nate Andrews in a submission victory over Bryce Logan.

To date, CES MMA and CES Boxing have promoted 12 events on UFC FIGHT PASS, including three in 2020 as part of a condensed schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC FIGHT PASS has more than 30 live event partners across multiple disciplines – among them MMA, boxing, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and kickboxing – and will live stream more than 200 events in 2021. The streaming service is also home to the world’s largest fight library, including more than 20,000 individual bouts in addition to every fight in UFC history.