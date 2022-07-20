Will We See Dmitriy Bivol v Zurdo Ramirez Next?

The World Boxing Association (WBA) recently ordered Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Light Heavyweight World Champion, to fight former World Super Middleweight Champion and current WBA No. 1 rated light heavyweight mandatory challenger, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs). Now, will that occur?

We know boxing, there are so many moving parts, in an every person for themself construct…so it remains to be seen.

Ramirez did two title eliminators, he stopped Yunieski Gonalez and then in his last outing finished off WBA No. 1 contender Dominic Boesel (32-3) in four rounds.

Here's an explanation, of sorts, from a WBA executive, regarding how this process is moving along: “Bivol’s champion period is conditioned to a term of 24 months and his last mandatory fight was on March 3, 2018 (8 fights ago vs. Sullivan Barrera in Bivol’s first title defense), his next was to be after March, 2020,” said Carlos Chavez, chairman of the WBA Championship Committee, in a letter to Team Zurdo and Team Bivol. “For that reason, he must face Ramirez. In case they do not reach an agreement in the given time period or any of the parties refuse to do so, the WBA will have the right to call the fight a purse bid.”

The two teams have until August 10th to make a deal; if not, a WBA purse bid hearing will take place.

“I always hear things here and there,” Zurdo Ramirez said, “but I’m in this position for a reason. The WBA is a tremendous organization and I believe the right process will prevail. Unlike others, I take pride in my craft and will always want to face the best in real life, and not just speak of it like other champions.”

Eddie Hearn reps Bivol, along with manager Vadim Kornilov, and there's been noise that they'd prefer Bivol next fight No. 2 rated Joshua Buatsi. Also factoring in is this–Canelo Alvarez wants a rematch with Bivol, so when he wants to do that will be factored into what Bivol does next, and when, because he can make more money versus Canelo than anyone else.

“I’ve heard some stuff, but I don’t really pay too much attention to the garbage,” Ramirez’ manager David Suh said in a release from Team Zurdo. “At the end of the day, we are grateful for the opportunity and have full faith in the process. The WBA and Mr. Gilberto Mendoza have been great to us and we look forward to getting this done.”