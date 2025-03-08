UFC Fight Night Prize Money: These Payouts Are Impressive

Two elite flyweight fighters are headlining another UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend — and these UFC Fight Night payouts prove that this event should excite.

While this UFC card doesn’t have the same name value when compared to their most recent offering, there are still UFC bonuses to be earned for those who produce the most impressive performances.

We will be looking at all of the UFC Fight Night prize money estimations for the main event this weekend, as well as discussing how much pay some of the other more notable names who are fighting can expect to make.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Nicolau vs Perez Be Paid at UFC Fight Night?

Matheus Nicolau Purse

Matheus Nicolau has been a constant presence in the UFC’s 125 pound rankings. Although Nicolau’s last fight took place over a year ago, and was a fight in which Nicolau lost, he is still just a couple wins away from securing a UFC title shot.

Flyweight Fireworks! 🔥



Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez at #UFCVegas91 this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/Yp8mecppCA— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 22, 2024

Regardless of whether Nicolau emerges victorious in his fights, his frantic fighting style and jiu jitsu acumen always makes for a chaotic (yet captivating) spectating experience. This is likely why the UFC decided to place him in this main event — and why Nicolau is in prime position for securing UFC bonuses this weekend.

It was reported that Nicolau received $65,000 in UFC prize money for a fight in December 2022. While this is respectable pay, we believe that Nicolau will likely earn more than that this weekend.

Therefore, we think that Matheus Nicolau will be making $110,000 in UFC prize money this weekend.

Alex Perez Preview

Alex Perez’s recent UFC career has been marred by multiple cancelled fights and missed weights. Yet, Perez has already fought once this year. And while he didn’t earn the win, he did prove that he’s still a top UFC flyweight fighter.

It has been reported that Alex Perez earned an impressive $135,000 in UFC payouts for his victory over Jussier Formiga in June 2020.

While that fight was nearly four years ago, Perez has only fought three times in the UFC since then — and lost all three bouts. So we don’t think he’ll be making much more than that amount.

For that reason, we believe that Alex Perez will be making $135,000 in UFC prize money upon entering the octagon this weekend.

UFC Payouts: What Other Fighters Can Expect

There are some other noteworthy names on this UFC Fight Night card.

Light heavyweight Ryan Spann is one half of the co-main event. We believe that Spann can expect to earn about $140,000 in UFC Fight Night payouts for performing this weekend.

Another fighter who is well known in the UFC and who is performing this weekend is Ariane Lipski. It was reported that Lipski earned $106,000 for performing at UFC 296, which took place in December. With that in mind, we believe that Lipski will be earning $106,000 for stepping into the octagon this weekend.

A number of fights on this UFC Fight Night card will be worth your while. We’d advise tuning in!