UFC On ESPN 44 Press Conference: Arnold Allen Believes Beating Max Holloway Will Earn Title Shot

UFC on ESPN 44 press conference didn’t look too promising. Max Holloway has never been a trash-talker, he’s worldwide known for his humble personality. Arnold Allen can fire back if the opponent insults him, but he lacks creativity.

Billy Quarantillo is a creative guy, but Edson Barboza doesn’t speak English. Dustin Jacoby has a history of funny statements, but Azamat Murzakanov speaks only Russian.

Yet, two fighters could make Holloway vs Allen press conference entertaining. Ion Cutelaba’s trademarks are Hulk roar and very creative jokes. You can see the creative side of Tanner Boser’s personality when he’s under fire. Cutelaba always trolls his opponents, so let’s hope they are going to make this UFC fight night press conference interesting.

Where To Watch UFC On ESPN 44 Press Conference?

You can take a look at the upcoming UFC fight night press conference at MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel. It went down on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. Here is the playlist with the most entertaining UFC on ESPN 44 press conference moments.

Main Event

Max Holloway didn’t talk much about his upcoming fight against Arnold Allen. Holloway wants the 4th fight against the 145-pound division champion Alexander Volkanovski, confident he’s better. Arnold Allen believes beating “inspiring” Max Holloway will earn a title shot.

Co-Main Event

Billy Quarantillo faces the toughest test of his career – Edson Barboza. Quarantillo admits that Edson’s highlight reel is intimidating.

But here is the most eye-catching moment of the UFC on ESPN 44 press conference. It seems Barboza underestimates Quarantillo. Edson Barboza declared himself “the king of the co-main event” at the UFC fight night press conference.

This bout is a Fight of the Night candidate – the Brazilian striker could have a hard time dealing with Billy’s pressure and aggressiveness.

The Rest Of The Main Card

Azamat Murzakanov expects to use 2023 to establish 205-pound contender status. Dustin Jacoby didn't look too worried about his upcoming fight with Murzakanov. Jacoby wants to welcome the former 185-pound division champ Alex Pereira to light heavyweight weight class.

Ion Cutelaba expects Tanner Boser to be a legit test at the light heavyweight division. Tanner Boser credits deer meat for easy first cut to 205.

Pedro Munhoz didn’t talk much about his upcoming bout against Chris Gutierrez. Munhoz holds no ill will with Sean O’Malley despite an eye poke. On the other hand, his opponent Chris Gutierrez wants more respect for Frankie Edgar’s KO on his resume.

Wrestling specialist Clay Guida meets way younger striker Rafa Garcia. UFC vet Clay Guida feels “41 going on 21” ahead of his 35th Octagon appearance. Dangerous striker Rafa Garcia plans to show respect to Clay Guida with the “best version of himself”.

Preliminary Card

Matheus Nicolau is a little sad with the prelim spot but thinks the title shot is on the line with a win. Interestingly, Brandon Royval sees Matheus Nicolau as his key to securing a title shot.

Zak Cummings detailed “dark times” during long layoff before UFC return.

It seems Holloway vs Allen press conference was pretty entertaining, way better than expected. Please stay tuned to NY Fights for the latest UFC fight night news. We’ve got you covered!