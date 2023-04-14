UFC Weigh In Results: Holloway Vs Allen Main Event Official, One Fighter Misses

UFC weigh in took place today (April 14th, 2023) in Kansas City, Missouri. It kicked off at 9 PM CET (10 PM ET). The UFC on ESPN 44 weigh in was pretty interesting to watch, but unfortunately, Joselyne Edwards didn't hit the scale.

The main event is official, as both Arnold Allen and Max Holloway were on point. The former UFC 145-pound division Holloway was the first to step on the scale. Holloway has always been a very responsible Octagon warrior.

UFC Fight Night Weigh In Results

Let’s take a look at the official UFC weigh in results. Joselyne Edwards missed weight, but every other fight was on point. The co-main event of the evening is officially confirmed too. The Fight of the Night candidate will proceed as planned. The two dangerous strikers barely hit the scale – their weight was 146 pounds.

Oh, let’s not forget! If you’re interested in re-watching the whole UFC weigh in, please take a look at the official MMAJunkie’s YouTube channel. The video below shows everything.

If you’re busy, you can check the highlights on Twitter or other social media platforms. Unfortunately, Joselyne Edwards was only 0.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit (136.5 pounds).

Main Card (UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 PM ET, 2:30 CET)

Featherweight main event (145 pounds): Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Tanner Boser (203)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Rafa García (155)

Preliminary Card (UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN+, 5:30 AM ET, 11:30 PM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): TJ Brown (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Ed Herman (206) vs. Zak Cummings (206)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Gaston Bolaños (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (136)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* – missed weight vs. Lucie Pudilová (136)

Tanner Boser’s first trip to 205 was very successful, so his main card fight against the dangerous Moldovan grappler Ion Cutelaba will proceed. Boser credited deer meat for an easy cut to light heavyweight, but he looked skinny on the scale. The Canadian hard-hitting hillbilly weighed only 203 pounds, which means Cutelaba might have an advantage in the clinch. But we’re about to see, Boser’s 205-pound debut draws a lot of attention.

Clay Guida weighed 154.5 pounds in his 35th Octagon appearance. Clay is 40+ years old, but he’s still in great shape. His bout against Rafa Garcia could be one of the most entertaining fights on the card.

Ceremonial UFC Weigh In

The ceremonial UFC on ESPN 44 weigh in will kick off at 5 PM ET. You can watch it on the official UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship YouTube channel. The fighters are going to take part in the face-offs, trying to intimidate each other.

This event starts a bit later, at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the main event of the evening. Can Arnold Allen defeat Max Holloway and get into the title contention? Will Billy Quarantillo vs Edson Barboza get the Fight of the Night award? Will Azamat Murzakanov win via late stoppage again? Stay patient, we’ll find out tomorrow!