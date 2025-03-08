Stephen Thompson Vs Michel Pereira Set For UFC 289

Another entertaining clash is set. The long-range striker Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is going to meet one of the most entertaining 170ers, Michel “Demolidor” Pereira. The two will share the cage at the UFC 289 PPV event.

Thompson Vs Pereira – Dangerous Kicker Vs The God Of Entertainment

Michel Pereira is known for very unorthodox moves – backflips, front rolls, strikes off the cage… Pereira is known for unique transitions too. His long-range punches are so powerful and tricky.

Stephen Thompson likes to keep the fight standing and piece his opponents up with powerful kicks. His trademark is a right spinning heel kick, and he can fight well from both stances. Thompson’s footwork and angling are simply amazing.

Michel Pereira – Capoeira Plus Tricky Attacks

Pereira is known for his entertaining fighting style. He combines punches with spinning strikes and unorthodox transitions. He’s a fan favorite for a reason. The Brazilian striker outworked Khaos Williams, Niko Price, Andre Fialho, and Santiago Ponzinibbio in dynamic three-round wars.

Michel moves like a cat, it’s almost impossible to catch him with a clean strike. Pereira has a solid ground game. He showed it in the fight against Zelim Imadaev, where he won via rear-naked choke.

Stephen Thompson – Long-Range Kicks For The Victory

“Wonderboy” has a background in Kempo Karate and kickboxing, but his style is also pretty unique. He likes to throw long-range strikes. His trademarks are explosiveness, footwork, and nasty kicks.

Thompson’s UFC debut will be remembered forever, as he’s one of the rare Octagon warriors who scored a knockout with a lead leg head kick. Please rewatch his UFC 143 bout against Dan Stittgen, that KO was nasty.

Thompson holds notable victories over Kevin Holland, Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald… The American long-range striker also took part in two welterweight title fights against Tyrone Woodley. Their first fight ended in a draw, while Woodley scored a decision win in the rematch.

Thompson Vs Pereira is going to be the most entertaining fight on the UFC 289 card. Both fighters will try to keep the bout standing. You might see some of the greatest moves in the history of the promotion. Don’t miss this one, it takes place on June 10th.