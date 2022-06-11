UFC 275 Weigh-In: Teixeira Vs Prochazka Latest Weigh-In News

The clash between heavy-handed Czech knockout artist Jiri Prochazka and BJJ expert Glover Texeira is closing in. But before Octagon wars, the fighters had to hit the scale. UFC weigh-in took place today in Kallang, Singapore.

The main card also brings the battle between one of the most dominant fighters in the history of female's mixed martial arts, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko and tricky tough Brazilian Taila Santos. Also, don't forget the second war of Joanna and Weili (their first fight was the real bloody and battered war).

UFC 275 Weigh-In Time

The Teixeira Vs Prochazka weigh-in went underway at 3 PM CET (9 AM ET, 6 AM PT).

If u missed it, you can re-watch it on the official MMAFighting official YouTube channel.

UFC 275 Weigh-In Results

Luckily, all the fighters are on point. The main and co-main events will take place, so both title fights are official.

Few fighters looked a bit drained on the scale, but nobody missed weight. Unfortunately, the bout between heavy-handed Portuguese Manel Kape and the Brazilian all-around fighter Rogerio Bontorin is canceled, so the clash between first-ever Portugal-born UFC fighter Andre Fialho and always tricky Jake Matthews is bumped to the UFC PPV event.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight (205): Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jiří Procházka (205)

Flyweight (125): Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Strawweight (115): Weili Zhang (116) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (116)

Welterweight (170): Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Andre Fialho (170.5) – promoted to the main card

Welterweight (170): Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight (145): Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Joshua Culibao (146)

Lightweight (155): Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155.5)

Middleweight (185): Brendan Allen (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Early Prelims

Bantamweight (135): Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Batgerel Danaa (136)

Strawweight (115): Silvana Gómez Juárez (116) vs. Na Liang (116)

Featherweight (145): Joselyne Edwards (145) vs. Ramona Pascual (145)

Flyweight (125): Rogério Bontorin () vs. Manel Kape () – scrapped

Please don't miss the lovely holiday of fights on weekend. Will Europe get the belt at 205? Are we going to see the first-ever Czech UFC champ? Can Valentina defend the strap against tough Taila Santos? Are we going to see the reprise of Joanna Vs Weili 1? Who is going to win the Fight of the Night bonus? Are we going to watch spectacular submission finishes or violent knockouts?

So many questions gonna be answered tomorrow!