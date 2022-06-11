Glover Teixeira Vs Jiri Prochazka: Where To Watch – List Of Streaming Options

After a great show in 2019, the greatest mixed martial arts promotion in the world is returning to Singapore with a UFC 275 PPV (pay-per-view) event, headlined by some of the best competitors from their continents – the European knockout artist Jiri “Denisa” Prochazka and the South-American submission phenom and BJJ specialist Glover Teixeira.

You can enjoy this event in many ways, depending on your geolocation. We will try to cover as many options as possible, but please, consult your ISP or TV operator if you don’t fall under these categories below.

UFC 275 Streaming

This is a PPV (pay-per-view) event, which means you must pay to watch the main card. It costs 75 dollars, but the price might vary due to your geolocation.

To get more info about UFC 275 live stream and its PPV main card, please check https://plus.espn.com/. Fans who live in South America can get more info by clicking on this link – https://espndeportes.espn.com/mma/.

However, there are many purchasing options, depending on where you live. We will cover as many UFC 275 watch online options as possible.

If you’d like to follow the preliminary card/ early prelims and live in the USA, you can buy the ESPN+ streaming service here – https://plus.espn.com/.

A monthly ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99, but if you’d like to pay annual membership in advance, you can do it for $69.99 and save $14 per year.

The best early prelims streaming option is UFC On Fight Pass, as you’ll get access to tons of other MMA and grappling events and promotions. Diehard fans could re-watch all the battles since the earliest stages of Dana White’s MMA show. Check here, please – https://welcome.ufcfightpass.com/ You can also learn a lot about the sport and look for many different mixed martial arts events.

The monthly subscription is 11.99 dollars, while you’ll save money with an annual subscription – 114.99 dollars. This should work on every single device – laptop, tablet, TV, even play station.

What Channel Is UFC 275 On?

BT sports gets the job done for the MMA fans from the UK. You’ll get instant access to many other sports events too. Please check more details by clicking this link. https://www.bt.com/sport/buy Please contact them for PPV info.

If you live in Canada you can take a look at https://www.tsn.ca/. Your TSN subscription unlocks many sports events too, but you’ll get access to UFC 275 early prelims/preliminary card.

Some local TV stations will cover this event too. For example, in Balkan Peninsula, Sport Klub Fight covers every single UFC main card but you’ll have to check with your internet service provider and region. Please call your cable operator and check.

What Can We Expect From UFC 275 And Why Should I Pay To Watch?

First of all, the main event of the evening has to be a banger. Jiri Prochazka will constantly pressure forward, create new angles, and try to rock or finish Glover Teixeira from time to time. On the other hand, if Teixeira drags the fight to the ground, he’ll try to wrap his arms around Jiri’s neck and finish the bout via a BJJ move. Don’t forget, Prochazka defeated many high-level grappling/wrestling experts in RIZIN in the past.

Second, Weili Zhang squares off against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch. This is people’s main event, as these two girls fought toe-to-toe for five rounds, and the battle ended in a very close split decision. The two showed an extreme level of toughness and heart. You can expect another banger, these girls are not going to back down for sure.

Valentina Shevchenko will take part in another title defense after successive victories over Lauren Murphy, Jessica Andrade, Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian, Liz Carmouche, and Jessica Eye. Taila Santos is a very tough opponent, with a score of 18-1, and her tricky moves might give Valentina a hard time. Yet, “Bullet” is the most dominant UFC female competitor at the moment, so it’s hard to give Taila massive chances.

The Chinese competitor Maheshate is making the promotional debut, while Brendan Allen Vs Jacob Malkoun closes the prelims for a reason. Portuguese fans expect another high-level performance from Andre Fialho, while Argentinian fans are looking forward to the battle between Silvana Gomez Juarez and Na Liang.

Every single part of the world will support their fighter on Saturday evening. Seung Woo-Choi and Kyung-Ho Kang will defend the honor of South Korea, Danaa Batgerel competes for Mongolia, and Joselyne Edwards fights for staying in the promotion against the Hong-Kong prospect Ramona Pascual. This card looks very entertaining on the paper, you can expect many high-level combats. This card is definitely worth your money.

Can I Watch UFC 275 For Free?

UFC 275 free live stream is not available, NYFights doesn’t support piracy. You must pay to watch the event legally. This a is pretty stacked UFC card, you’ll see a top-notch spectacle. We hope for 3+ stoppages in the main card.