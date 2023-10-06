Tim Tszyu Next Fight Is Oct 14

Tim Tszyu next fight information is here.

The WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Tim Tszyu is booked versus Brian Mendoza live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia).

The battle will unfold from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL telecast begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and also has Australia’s contender Sam Goodman squaring off against former world title challenger Miguel Flores in a 12-round featherweight bout.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, in association with TGB Promotions.

Tim Tszyu Is A Rising Star

“Tim Tszyu is one of the sport’s busiest stars and will once again look to challenge the best when he faces the fast-rising Brian Mendoza on SHOWTIME October 14 in Australia,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions in a release.

“We’ve seen in recent outings that both of these fighters have the ability to end a fight at any moment, and that should lead to yet another memorable fight in the stacked 154-pound division.”

The 28-year-old Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) will look to continue his red-hot 2023 that began with him stopping former world champion Tony Harrison in March on SHOWTIME in a career-best performance that earned him the interim title.

He followed that up in June with a first-round KO over Carlos Ocampo and was recently elevated to the full WBO champion when former Undisputed Junior Middleweight World Champion Jermell Charlo challenged Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez in a losing effort on September 30.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Tim Tszyu made his U.S. and SHOWTIME debut against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March 2022, earning a unanimous decision.

Tszyu grew up playing soccer, but soon gravitated toward boxing. The decision led to him following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Kostya Tszyu, who was an undisputed 140-pound champion and who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

“There was no celebration, no nothing when Charlo stepped in the ring against Canelo and I became world champion. I’ll feel like a world champion once this fight with Mendoza is done,” said Tszyu.

“I want to earn it that way Brian and I are both in that top one percent of fighters in the world. He’s a style I haven’t faced before and I know he thrives on that underdog mentality. So, he of course has my respect.

But he’s in there with someone that's a different breed and it’s not going to end well for him. I promise to turn any remaining non-believers into believers. This is my time and my division now.”

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico and now fighting out of Las Vegas, Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) scored one of the year’s biggest upsets in April as he blasted out the previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora with a sensational one-punch knockout in round seven, solidifying his own status at 154 pounds by capturing the interim WBC title.

Reinvigorated since teaming with renowned trainer Ismael Salas, Mendoza had previously knocked out former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in November 2022.

Tim Tszyu foe Mendoza has won three fights in a row since dropping a decision to highly touted knockout artist Jesus Ramos in September 2021.

Mendoza also owns a 10-round unanimous decision triumph over Thomas LaManna in August 2020 and began his career with eighteen consecutive victories.

“Fighting for the world title is an incredible opportunity and I’ll be ecstatic when I win, because the dream isn’t just to fight for the title, the dream is to bring it home to my family,” said Mendoza.

“I’m finishing up training camp and feeling sharper than ever. I’m in the best shape of my life and ready to put on another explosive performance. I’m going in there to lay it all on the line, because I know that winning this fight will change my family’s life for generations to come.”

The 25-year-old Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) burst through to become a top contender in June as he earned a career-best decision in edging out elite 122-pounder Ra’eese Aleem.

It was Goodman’s second consecutive win over a name brand contender as he had previously dominated former world champion T.J. Doheny in March on his way to a unanimous decision.

After an impressive amateur career that included four national championships and an appearance in the 2017 World Amateur Championships, the Australian from Albion Park, New South Wales turned pro in April 2018 and began compiling his unbeaten record.

Flores Fights Before Tim Tszyu

Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) returns to action having most recently battled former three-division champion Abner Mares to a competitive draw in September of last year.

Before that fight, the 31-year-old stopped a two-bout losing streak with a decision over Diuhl Olguin in June 2021.

Those losses had come in a 130-pound title fight against four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz and against top contender Eduardo Ramirez.

Born in Mexico and now residing in Spring, Texas, Flores turned pro in 2009 at just 17-years-old and was victorious in his first 22 bouts.