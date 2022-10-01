Rocking Again, Rockin’ Fights 43 Looks To Rebound Strong!

This Saturday, October 1st, marks the return to The Paramount of Rockin’ Fights, the 43rdedition in the series, presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. After a disappointing March show, which lost its Main Event and Co-Feature, the series has come back with a big night of action, with several intriguing bouts and some recognizable names on the card.

“We are glad to be back at our home base, The Paramount,” said Joe DeGuardia, the President and CEO of Star Boxing and the creator of the series.“It’s our home, and despite challenges, we put together a great show,” said Tony Palmieri, Communications Director at Star Boxing. Despite losing two fights, the card is still packed. “Every card presents a challenge, but we have a great show, and I can’t wait to watch some great local talent,” said DeGuardia.

Here is a preview of the current lineup for “Rockin’ Fights” 43.

The Main Event:

10-Round Cruiserweight Bout for the ABO North American Cruiserweight Title:

Lyubomir “Demolition Man” Pinchuck (14-3-1 8KO) vs. Joel “Shotgun” Shojgreen (13-3 12KOs)

The ABO North American Cruiserweight championship will be on the line when Lyubomir Pinchuck takes on Joel Shojgreen in a classic “crossroads” bout. Both fighters have held regional titles, and both fighters can put themselves back in world title contention with an impressive win.

Pinchuck is coming off a tough decision loss to 17th-ranked Cruiserweight and Star Boxing stablemate Simone Frederici. Several had Pinchuck winning the bout, including “The Commish” Randy Gordon, who was the commentator for the fight. (NYFights scored it 96-94 Frederici).

With a vast amateur resume and several tough fights on his ledger, Pinchuck will use his experience to try and get back in the win column in his Rockin’ Fights debut. The constant specter of his war-torn homeland of Ukraine is a distraction he has had to learn how to overcome. He brings with him a large Pittsburgh crowd from his adopted home city.

For Pinchuck to return to his quest for title gold, he must get by aged but always dangerous, heavy-handed Joel “Shotgun” Shojgreen, who has lost in his only other appearance in the series. Shojgreen has a very aggressive crowd-pleasing style and will look to turn the contest into a firefight. Having once held the ABF title, Shojgreen looks to make one last run at title gold with a win here. “Crossroads fights are always compelling, and this should be no different; you have a prospect looking to get back on track against a double tough veteran like Joel; this is what Rockin’ Fights has been built on,” Tony Palmieri said.

4-Round Light Heavyweight Bout (Co-Feature)

Albert “AJAJ” Tulley (0-1) vs. John Gotti III (Professional Debut)

The co-feature is a highly anticipated matchup of two MMA fighters looking to make the move from the cage to the boxing ring. Tulley lost his only other boxing matchup and sported a 1-2 record inside the cage.

He will take on Long Island native John Gotti III, who hails from Oyster Bay, just 11 miles from the Paramount. He sports an impressive MMA record of 5-1 and will make his pro boxing debut. With his family name and rough and tumble style, Gotti could quickly progress to be a Rockin’ Fights attraction fighter, if not a future prospect, with a big win here. “He has great instincts and an exciting skillset,” said Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia.

4-Round Super Featherweight Bout

“Ruthless” Ronny Reyes (1-0) vs. Travis “Pretty Boy” Crawford (0-1)

In the last installment of Rockin’ Fights, the long-awaited professional debut of Ronny Reyes finally happened and did not disappoint. The two-time Ring Masters champion put on a great show and handily defeated the capable Hector Becerra with a unanimous shutout win. Reyes, a Graduate of SUNY Delhi, fights out of the Underdog Boxing club in the Bronx, NY.

Reyes will be battling for his second victory, taking on the tough Travis “Pretty Boy” Crawford, the “fighting pride” of Coastal Bend. Crawford is extremely confident and is looking to put together a statement win here. This can potentially be the show stealer of the evening with two evenly matched fighters from diverse backgrounds—the accomplished amateur vs. the upset-minded opponent.

4-Round Light Heavyweight Bout

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta (1-2-1) vs DeQuint Hill (1-1 0KO)

Lou Maietta is the classic Rockin’ Fights attraction fighter, looking to get back on track after taking a knockout loss and a close decision loss to Hill in their last meeting. Maietta comes to the Paramount for the fifth time and will rely on his large partisan crowd and lessons learned from the first fight. He currently serves as an FDNY Fireman and fights out of the prestigious Morris Park Boxing club. He is trained by former world champion Aaron “Superman” Davis.

His opponent will once again be DeQuint Hill from Austin, Texas. Both fighters put on a great show and tough performance in their last encounter. Hill used great stamina and effective aggressiveness to outpoint Maietta. Maietta was all business at the weigh-in and looked laser-focused to rebound. “This is another example of what we try and bring, a local attraction in a tough fight; both fighters can build off a win here,” said Palmieri.

4-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Iman Lee (3-0 2KOS) v. Dominic Breen (PRO DEBUT)

THIS FIGHT WAS CANCELLED AT PRESS TIME:

Undefeated professional Iman Lee takes on debuting Dominic Breen; both have solid amateur pedigrees.

Lee, who started boxing at 13 years old, was a two-time silver gloves champion, a four-time open junior Olympic champion, and was a finalist in the gold gloves.

Breen has 25 wins as an amateur and is the owner of Shaolin Boxing Club in his home in Staten Island. He also helps disadvantaged teens with a boxing program designed to get kids off the street.

4-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Ray “The Scientist” Cuadrado (4-0 1KOS) v. Joseph “Jaguar” Cruz Brown (3-4 1KO)

Ray Cuadrado is a classic hit and don’t get hit style fighter. If he gets to five wins, he will certainly have earned it battling experienced Mexican brawler Joseph Cruz Brown. Cruz is coming off his biggest win as a pro, a decisive destruction of Raul Chavez in Los Angeles.

Cuadrado is a gamer in his spare time and is an admitted “geek.” He brings a loyal fan base and will make his Rockin’ Fights debut. In a good-natured move, he handed Cruz Brown skittles at the weigh-in.“There is nothing like a packed house with great fighters to foster a fan-friendly event,” DeGuardia said.

Rockin’ Fights 43 can be watched live on Star Boxing On Demand or FITE.TV.