Rocha vs. Ashie Results: Highlight Reel KO for Rocha

Southern California native Alexis “Lex” Rocha christened the new YouTube Theater within the Sofi Stadium complex in Inglewood with a bang. Rocha of Orange County (22-1, 14 KOs) hit late replacement George Ashie of Accra, Ghana (33-6-1-, 25 KOs) like a champagne bottle christening the bow of a ship, dropping Ashie at 2:08 of round seven onto his face. There was no need for a count by referee Thomas Taylor.

Ashie fought tough to the end, even if his defense was often his leather tough liver and chin. He didn't come just for the paycheck, and fans who weren't familiar with him before should welcome seeing him again. Coming up one division for the opportunity, Ashie didn't carry enough of his own firepower to threaten Rocha. When the bout quickly turned into a firefight, the clock was ticking.

Rocha thanked the fans who packed the theater for their support. “I'm here to fight. Five fights in 14 months, let's go!” said Rocha. “Excuse my language. I beat the shit out of him.” An accidental headbutt opening a cut above Rocha's left eye briefly threatened the fight's outcome, but his corner handled it, and so did he. “You got to roll with the punches and the headbutts,” said Rocha.

Rocha showed respect to Ashie for his toughness and for taking the fight when others declined to step up. “I've had five different names follow through. Now I'm ready for the big names,” said Rocha.

Before the bout, Golden Boy Promotions president and founder Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of himself and Golden Boy VP/Hall of Fame fighter Bernard Hopkins with WBO World Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud Crawford” in front of the trophy case at Golden Boy's Los Angeles office.

Did KO Score Rocha a Fight with Bud Crawford?

What might this mean? DAZN broadcaster Chris Mannix asked De La Hoya, and he confirmed interest in signing Crawford. DeLaHoya said he believed the upcoming fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will “open doors to doing business with PBC,” saying he could successfully deliver the fight with Errol Spence Jr. as well as contenders Vergil Ortiz Jr. and now Rocha.

Rocha is all about it. “Errol Spence doesn't want to fight Crawford. I'm next in line in the WBO. I want Crawford next. I'm ready for anything. That's the fight I'm ready for next,” declared Rocha. “Everyone always asks me if I'm ready. I'll know when I'm in there with him. I know what I'm capable of. I take it up every level.”

Floyd Schofield Gets Work In Decision Over Alberto Machado

The co-main saw relatively easy work across ten rounds by 20-year-old lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield of Austin, Texas (13-0, 10 KOs). He won by blowout over Alberto Mercado of Puerto Rico (17-4-1, 4 KOs) with scores of 100-89 on all cards.

Schofield was credited for a knockdown by a straight right in the second round. Still, several additional falls to the canvas for Mercado were waved off by referee Sharon Sands including a left hook to the temple followed by a push and a hard right uppercut messed up with tangled feet. Schofield worked on moving in with Mercado on the run, tying up where necessary to prevent Schofield from getting inside on him.

“My feet burn, but it was a good victory,” said Schofield, who promised fans a knockout in his next fight, stating a desire to fight Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis. These ten rounds are money in the bank for Schofield. A lot to like, a lot to work on.

Body Shot Scores Win For Bek The Bully

Super middleweight Bektemir “Bek The Bully” Melikuziev of Indio via Uzbekistan (11-1, 9 KOs) said before his bout he would be in no hurry to finish off Ulises Sierra of San Diego (17-3-2, 10 KOs). Even after Melikuziev hurt Sierra with a left hook to the liver in the first round, he didn't move right in to finish Sierra off. By round three, Bek had enough of this patience thing. Melikuziev scored a knockdown with the same left hook to the body in round three, then repeated the feat and sealed the deal with a 2:59 stoppage by referee Thomas Taylor.

Melikuziev has his sights set on getting revenge for his single loss. “Gabe Rosado is the guy I'm looking for, and if not him, anyone,” said the Uzbek. “I'm ready. Just give me any 168 fight.”

Oscar Collazo Rising Quickly With Minimumweight Win

Minimumweight mayhem opened the DAZN broadcast as Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico (6-0, 4 KOs) announced his arrival to the division with an energetic victory in five rounds over Yudel Reyes of Monterrey, Mexico (15-2, 5 KOs). Collazo's extensive amateur experience showed as he found the target with an assured offense behind hooks from both sides and body shots. It was a hard left hook drilling Reyes with one second left in the fifth round to close the show.

Collazo said he felt super good. “We did exactly what we wanted to do. If we went to the body, we then went back up, and that's how we made it happen. The knockout punch was the hook. We had been practicing since camp, so I'm glad we made it happen.” Collazo called out WBA minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem as his goal. “So, Melvin if you're listening, I want you,” declared Collazo, who is promoted by Hall of Fame champion Miguel Cotto.